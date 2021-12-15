The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Lobby to 'strengthen Diaspora’ launched in Knesset

A new lobby launched by the Knesset will focus on the problems of increased assimilation and declining attachment to Judaism abroad.

By JEREMY SHARON
Published: DECEMBER 15, 2021 19:26
A lobby is launched in the Knesset to support Diaspora Jews. (photo credit: ARYEH LABE ABRAHMS)
A lobby is launched in the Knesset to support Diaspora Jews.
(photo credit: ARYEH LABE ABRAHMS)
A Knesset lobby to strengthen the Jewish people in the Diaspora was launched on Wednesday by United Torah Judaism MK Yitzhak Findrus, and focused to a large extent on the problem of increased assimilation and declining attachment to Judaism in the US.
The lobby was addressed almost exclusively by officials and representatives of Orthodox organizations, including the Orthodox Union, Chabad, Aish Hatorah, the Council of European Rabbis and others.
Other speakers included Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai and World Zionist Organization chairman Yaakov Hagoel.
“We pray every day that Jews will manage to preserve their Jewish identity,” Findrus said. “We managed to preserve over many years in all situations in all corners of the world, our identity and remain a part of a people which is different.
“This lobby will try and see how we can continue to preserve Jewish identity wherever Jews are around the world.”
UNITED TORAH JUDAISM Party MK Ya’acov Litzman (left), UTJ MK Moshe Gafni and Shas head Arye Deri converse during a meeting at the Knesset earlier this month. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)UNITED TORAH JUDAISM Party MK Ya’acov Litzman (left), UTJ MK Moshe Gafni and Shas head Arye Deri converse during a meeting at the Knesset earlier this month. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Leah Aharoni of the Am Echad organization presented data regarding the weakening of the non-Orthodox denominations in the US. She noted that the percentage of young US Jews between the ages of 18 and 29 identifying with the Reform and Conservative Movements is dramatically lower than those over the age of 65, according to data from the 2020 Pew Report on American Jewry.
She also noted the large number of synagogue closures among these denominations in the last 20 years, and juxtaposed it with the greatly increased activity of the Orthodox Chabad movement.
Speaking next, Shai took exception to what he described as “a denominational dialogue” noting that he represented the Israeli government, which sees “one Jewish people, and not denominations,” and which has one goal of preserving the entire Jewish people.
“It doesn’t make me happy at all that one denomination sells synagogues and another denomination buys them, or increases its influence,” said Shai.
“I want to see everyone increasing their activities, making them deeper, and bringing in new participants... and that everyone in the Jewish people is involved in Judaism and has an attachment to Israel.”
He said, therefore, that the government “approaches the issue of the Jewish people in an equitable manner... we want to give everyone their place.”
Rabbi Yehudah Weinberg of the Aish Hatorah yeshiva noted that his father and Aish Hatorah founder Rabbi Noah Weinberg had dedicated his life to the new lobby’s goal, “to try as hard as possible to connect Jews from all the denominations and of all types to Judaism and the Land of Israel.”
“He would have called this lobby ‘the rescue committee,’” said Weinberg.
“We need to create a situation that everyone is working to save these people. The motto of Aish Hatorah is to create a generation of leaders. This is the only way to get to these Jews and to strengthen Diaspora Jewry.”


Tags Judaism Knesset diaspora assimilation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

There must not be a second Nakba - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Anti-Zionists rob US Jews of their Zionist dreams - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

The toxic discourse that endangers lives - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Ahmed Charai

Abraham Accords herald a new normal for Israel, Arab allies - opinion

 By AHMED CHARAI
Kenneth Bandler

We should invest in a shared Arab-Jewish society - opinion

 By KENNETH BANDLER
Most Read
1

'3 shots Pfizer COVID vax 4x less effective against Omicron than Delta'

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
2

Most reported US Omicron cases have hit the fully vaccinated -CDC

Empty Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vials for children aged 5-11 are seen in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, US, November 6, 2021.
3

Israel extends ban on foreigners, 3-day isolation for jabbed travelers

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaking in a press conference on the new COVID variant discovered in South Africa on Friday, November 26, 2021
4

Protein component could be added to COVID vaccines to protect against new variants - study

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.
5

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by