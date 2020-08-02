The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Metropolitan Museum of Art fixes label on Jewish phylacteries

The label described the Tefilin as a 6th-Century amulet from Egypt.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 2, 2020 22:52
Pair of tefilin with black straps with blue kippah on white wooden background. (illustrative) (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Pair of tefilin with black straps with blue kippah on white wooden background. (illustrative)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
After it was found to be labeled wrong, The Metropolitan Museum of Art (the Met) has fixed a label which was wrongly given to a Jewish tefillin, The New York Post reported.
The label described the tefillin as a 6th-Century amulet from Egypt.
The Met updated the label their online entry after several Twitter users highlighted the mistake, after which it was changed from 'amulet' to 'phylactery,' the technical term for tefillin, on the museum's site, the only place the item can be viewed by the public, as the museum currently closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic. 
“We always appreciate feedback on our collection entries – as it is a catalog we continually update. The Islamic department houses some objects from 6th century Egypt among its diverse holdings, and we have updated the object description to capture that it is a Jewish ritual object. We look forward to working on providing additional context,” a museum spokesman told The New York Post.

The museum marked the prediction of the time period from which it comes as being between 500 and 100 AD.
The Met has, in the past, had impressive displays of ancient Jewish relics. In mid-2019, a collection of items was displayed pertaining to Jewish families from the Middle Ages located in Colmar, France.
In March of 2020, the museum dedicated a 19th-century model of Solomon's Temple.


Tags Egypt jewish archeology Metropolitan Museum of Art
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Wake up Twitter, shut down Khamenei’s account By JPOST EDITORIAL
Sympathy from Netanyahu? Not going to happen - comment By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Between West Papua and the West Bank By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Police vs. the citizens reflects public outrage By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Yair Lapid’s delusions about the Democrats By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Groundbreaking blood test can detect cancer years before symptoms appear
blood test 521
3 Insufficient vitamin D increases risk of severe COVID-19, says new study
Vitamin D laying on the table with prescription bottle behind them.
4 IDF thwarts Hezbollah terror cell infiltration along border with Lebanon
Smoke rises from the disputed Shebaa Farms area as seen from Marjayoun village in southern Lebanon, Lebanon July 27, 2020.
5 Why did a Four Star General land in Israel during a pandemic?
US Gen. Mark Milley visits Israel in July 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by