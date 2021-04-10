The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

New York rabbis celebrate approval of $2.1 billion Excluded Workers Fund

The letter quoted The Torah to make its case, stating that "You shall not abuse a needy and destitute laborer, whether a fellow countryman or a stranger in one of the communities of your land.”

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 10, 2021 05:11
Rabbi Rachel Kahn Troster, T’ruah’s director of programs (left) and Rabbi Jill Jacobs, Truah’s executive director (right) marching along 5th Avenue. (photo credit: CHRISTOPHER PARKS)
Rabbi Rachel Kahn Troster, T’ruah’s director of programs (left) and Rabbi Jill Jacobs, Truah’s executive director (right) marching along 5th Avenue.
(photo credit: CHRISTOPHER PARKS)
Over 100 New York rabbis and cantors signed a letter in support of the recent inclusion of a $2.1 billion fund for excluded essential workers which was announced by the New York State Senate on Tuesday.
According to the Senate, the fund aims to create a "long overdue income replacement program for New York’s estimated half-million excluded workers who have been ineligible for Unemployment Insurance and excluded from any economic relief for nearly a year."
The letter was written and released towards the end of March by the rabbinic human rights organization Tru'ah, along with the progressive group Jews For Racial and Economic Justice (JFREJ).
According to the letter, "Undocumented workers and individuals recently released from incarceration are disproportionately likely to be working in essential jobs, yet they have also been blocked from receiving even a single penny in Unemployment Insurance, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, or stimulus relief."
The letter quoted The Torah to make its case, stating that “You shall not abuse a needy and destitute laborer, whether a fellow countryman or a stranger in one of the communities of your land.” (Devarim 24:14) 
"These workers have been essential to our survival this year, and now it is our turn to rise in solidarity with them," the letter concluded.
T’ruah and JFREJ members made calls to their state elected officials in support of the Excluded Workers Fund. 
T’ruah rabbis took their activism even further, standing with excluded workers who launched a hunger strike to bring attention to the issue.
Rabbi Jill Jacobs, executive director of T’ruah, released a statement on Wednesday, praising the decision, calling it "a huge victory for New York workers." 
"While the fund does not go far enough to meet the tremendous need, it is a major step forward that demonstrates the responsibility to care for all New Yorkers and the inherent worth of every person," Jacobs said.
“This victory is the result of tireless advocacy by these essential, but excluded, workers and advocates organized through Make the Road New York and other community organizing groups," she said. "We will continue to support their efforts as they focus on the implementation of the new fund to ensure it remains as broadly accessible as possible."
T’ruah: The Rabbinic Call for Human Rights is an organization which represents and mobilizes a network of more than 2,000 rabbis and cantors from all streams of Judaism that, together with the Jewish community, "act on the Jewish imperative to respect and advance the human rights of all people."


Tags new york rabbi unemployment
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Smotrich has not learned the lessons of the Holocaust - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Netanyahu's scorched-earth battle with court is unhealthy for democracy

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Split screens and Independence Day mood

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Ehud Olmert to 'Post': The IDF is in dire need of reform - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Joe Biden crawls back to the Iran nuclear drawing board - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Pfizer halts corona vaccine shipments to Israel after country fails to pay

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein meet a shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines at Ben-Gurion Airport on January 10.
2

Israel notifies US it attacked Iranian ship in Red Sea - report

Iranian-flagged container ship Shahr e Kord is pictured at Haydarpasa port in Istanbul, Turkey December 13, 2019
3

Randi Weingarten has strong words for Jews who say unions are an obstacle

Teachers' submissions for the "Classroom Look in Lockdown" project.
4

AOC among most ineffective lawmakers in Congress, according to study

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez addresses media as she arrives to vote early at a polling station in The Bronx, New York City, US, October 25, 2020
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by