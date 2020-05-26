The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Oklahoma passes anti-BDS bill

The legislation confirms that Oklahoma will not sign any contract with a company, unless the company submits a written certification that it's not currently boycotting Israeli goods or services.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
MAY 26, 2020 19:26
WASHINGTON – Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed legislation declaring that Israel is a prominent trading partner of the State of Oklahoma, "and those companies that do business by and through the state, in the interest of the state's economic policy, should not boycott trade with Israel."
The legislation confirms that the state will not sign any contract with a company, unless the company submits a written certification that it's not currently engaged in a boycott of goods or services from Israel.
The bill would "let everyone know that Oklahoma stands with Israel, and we will not do business with companies that boycott Israel and declares them as a prominent trading partner with our state," Stitt said in a video.
"Companies that refuse to deal with United States trade partners such as Israel make discriminatory decisions on the basis of national origin that impair those companies' commercial soundness," the bill reads.
According to the final version of the legislation, "Israel is known for its dynamic and innovative approach in many business sectors, and a company's decision to discriminate against persons or entities doing business in Israel or in territories controlled by Israel is an unsound business practice making the company an unduly risky contracting partner."
The American Jewish Committee praised the lawmakers for passing the law.
“Bravo to Oklahoma for passing important anti-BDS legislation,” the organization tweeted. “Recent bills in Oklahoma and Missouri mean that 30 states have now passed bipartisan laws against the bigoted movement to boycott Israel.”


