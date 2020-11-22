The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Former PM to 'Post': Don't let Pollard make aliyah, it'll anger Biden

Ehud Olmert says spy Jonathan Pollard should stay in New York.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
NOVEMBER 22, 2020 21:35
Jonathan Pollard removes his electronic tag, having had his parole restrictions lifted. November 2020 (photo credit: Courtesy)
Jonathan Pollard removes his electronic tag, having had his parole restrictions lifted. November 2020
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Former prime minister Ehud Olmert criticized former agent Jonathan Pollard on Sunday, saying he should not be welcomed in Israel.
Interviewed by Jerusalem Post editor-in-chief Yaakov Katz at the Maariv newspaper’s business conference on Sunday, Olmert cautioned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against holding a festive ceremony for Pollard when he moves to Israel soon.
“With all due respect, I would prefer that he not move to Israel,” Olmert said. “We don’t owe him anything. He was a spy who worked for a lot of money. He was not a Ziontist volunteer who came and sacrificed his life. He was an American who loved Israel and worked for a lot of money, spying for Israel.”
Olmert said the information Pollard provided Israel helped the Jewish state but in retrospect did more harm than good.
“His spying was beneficial, but when taking a full account, the damage caused  to Israel’s interests as a result of revealing his involvement was the harshest in the history of US-Israel relations,” Olmert said. “The danger of increasing this damage has not ended. If the prime minister will act like he does and have a festive welcoming ceremony for Pollard, we will pay a heavy price when there will soon be a new administration in America.”
Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman also criticized Pollard on Sunday in an interview with KAN Radio.
“I recommend we celebrate less because of American public opinion,” Olmert said. “I suggest we lower our level of excitement, because it doesn’t help with the American defense system, which sees the Pollard affair as an unacceptable incident that violated acceptable codes between Israel and the US.”
He said a festival in the press for Pollard “won’t help the State of Israel [or] our defense system, and won’t help Pollard either.”


Tags Ehud Olmert jonathan pollard jonathan pollard release pollard israeli spy
