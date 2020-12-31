The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Orthodox Jewish groups endorse coronavirus vaccine, rabbis follow suit

“It is not a task that we are undertaking to try to convince the anti-vaccine movement,” said OU Executive Vice President Rabbi Moshe Hauer.

By ABIGAIL ADLER  
DECEMBER 31, 2020 09:17
A haredi Orthodox man waits to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 coronavirus in Bnei Brak, a haredi city in Israel, Dec. 21, 2020. (photo credit: GIL COHEN-MAGEN/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES)
A haredi Orthodox man waits to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 coronavirus in Bnei Brak, a haredi city in Israel, Dec. 21, 2020.
(photo credit: GIL COHEN-MAGEN/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES)
The Orthodox Union (OU) and the Rabbinical Council of America (RCA), two Orthodox Jewish religious organizations, released a statement in mid-December encouraging their community members to get the vaccine. Some American Orthodox rabbis have bolstered the statement.
“It is not a task that we are undertaking to try to convince the anti-vaccine movement,” said OU Executive Vice President Rabbi Moshe Hauer told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency (JTA)
“We’re not going to expend efforts to change their mind. We’re going to do positive education to the vast, vast majority of our community that seeks solid, grounded public health guidance.”
According to the Brooklyn Daily Eagle, the statement included how Halacha (Jewish law) ties into the vaccine: "the consensus of our major poskim (rabbis who make decisions based on Halacha) is to encourage us to use vaccinations to protect ourselves and others from disease.”
Chabad-Lubavitch Rabbi Aaron Raskin of Congregation B'nai Avraham in Brooklyn Heights told the Brooklyn Daily Eagle that he agreed with the statement's sentiment as "the most important thing in Judaism is protecting human life."
He added that the late Lubavitcher Rebbe, Menachem Schneerson, was "very much into vaccines."
Rabbi Mordecai Sebrow told the newspaper that taking the vaccine is very important, especially when his synagogue has a significant amount of elderly members.
Rabbi Dr. Aaron Glatt, who is both the Young Israel of Woodmere's assistant rabbi and chief of infectious diseases at Long Island's Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital shared his woes about a small but vocal segment of the community with the JTA. While the majority of the community wants to get vaccinated, a "significant majority... will not take the vaccine, no matter what. There's no way to convince them. I can't convince them and I hope God protects them."
Glatt attributed their refusal to get the vaccine to mistrust in government, which is the outcome of hundreds of years of Jewish persecution in Europe. However, he insisted that this distrustful attitude should not be held towards the US government.
"Experimenting on Jewish people is something that Nazis were only too willing to do, so there is a certain hesitancy to work with governments," Glatt told JTA.
He argued that the US government is "interested in the welfare of the Jewish people. They're not out to hurt us."
"People have to realize that what they’re doing does not only impact them, it impacts the community," concluded Glatt.

Ultra-Orthodox communities in both New York and Israel have clashed heads with authorities over coronavirus since the beginning of the global pandemic, which Orthodox health professionals and community leaders have attributed to misinformation via WhatsApp, a popular form of communication within the communities.



Tags Ultra-Orthodox rabbinical council of america Orthodox Union
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Welcome to Israel, Jonathan Pollard

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Ahead of Israel elections, the political outliers are the heroes - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

The new Palestinian exploitation of Christmas - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Jeff Barak

Thank you Benny Gantz, but goodbye - opinion

 By JEFF BARAK
Walter Bingham

The secret language of the Jews of southern Germany

 By WALTER BINGHAM

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Man's fatal heart attack likely unlinked to vaccine he took 2 hours before

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
4

Professional wrestler Brodie Lee dies age 41 of non-COVID-19 lung disease

Professional wrestler Jon Huber, better known as AEW's Brodie Lee.
5

49-year-old struck with anaphylactic shock after receiving COVID vaccine

Doses of vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, in east Jerusalem December 23, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by