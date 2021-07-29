The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Orthodox rabbi to serve as judge on Supreme Court of Western Australia

Solomon serves as an attorney and legal educator, with an extensive legal career in complex commercial cases and pro-bono legal advice, but is also a noted leader of the Jewish community.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 29, 2021 18:23
The Supreme Court of Western Australia. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The Supreme Court of Western Australia.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Orthodox Rabbi Marcus Solomon has been appointed as a judge in the Supreme Court of Western Australia, in what is likely the first time a rabbi has been appointed to such a position.
Solomon serves as an attorney and legal educator, who has had an extensive legal career in complex commercial cases, as well as extensive pro-bono legal advice.
He is also a leader among Australia's Jewish community, and established the Beit Midrash of Western Australia in 1993.
"It is with great pleasure that I announce the appointment of Mr. Solomon to the bench of the Supreme Court," Western Australia Attorney-General John Quigley said in a statement. 
"He is not only an eminently qualified advocate and lawyer but he has also demonstrated his commitment to public service through his roles in the education and mentoring of his fellow practitioners, membership of various boards and committees, and his advisory and honorary positions in a variety of Jewish educational institutions."


