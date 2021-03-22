The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Pregnant Jewish woman violently assaulted in London

An assailant sought to suffocate and then violently beat a pregnant Jewish woman walking in the Stamford Hill neighborhood of London last week.

By JEREMY SHARON  
MARCH 22, 2021 13:20
Ultra-Orthodox Jews stand in a street in the predominantly Jewish neighborhood of Stamford Hill in the UK (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Ultra-Orthodox Jews stand in a street in the predominantly Jewish neighborhood of Stamford Hill in the UK
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Footage has emerged of a violent assault against a pregnant Jewish woman in London which took place last week.

The video camera footage posted on Twitter by the Shomrim neighborhood security organization shows a man sneaking up on the woman from behind and apparently trying to suffocate his victim by thrusting a paper bag over her head.
The woman resisted and after the man failed to get the bag on her head repeatedly punched her stomach before fleeing the scene. 

The attack took place in the Stamford Hill neighborhood on Thursday, an area with a large ultra-Orthodox population. 
According to the Shomrim, the woman, who is 27 weeks pregnant, was taken to hospital with injuries but the baby was apparently unharmed. 

The organization says that there has been an increase in attacks on lone women in the neighborhood of late. 
The suspect is yet to be apprehended. 
The Metropolitan Police said they are investigating the attack but have not yet made any arrests. 


