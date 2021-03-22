Pregnant Jewish woman violently assaulted in London

The video camera footage posted on Twitter by the Shomrim neighborhood security organization shows a man sneaking up on the woman from behind and apparently trying to suffocate his victim by thrusting a paper bag over her head.

The woman resisted and after the man failed to get the bag on her head repeatedly punched her stomach before fleeing the scene.





The attack took place in the Stamford Hill neighborhood on Thursday, an area with a large ultra-Orthodox population.

According to the Shomrim, the woman, who is 27 weeks pregnant, was taken to hospital with injuries but the baby was apparently unharmed.

The organization says that there has been an increase in attacks on lone women in the neighborhood of late.

The Metropolitan Police said they are investigating the attack but have not yet made any arrests. The suspect is yet to be apprehended.





Shomrim volunteers have already viewed many hours of CCTV footage, showing the suspect discreetly stalking his victim.

