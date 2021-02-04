The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Riggleman lost Congress job due to far right. Now he fights extremists

Riggleman co-authored — and passed — a nonbinding resolution condemning QAnon and noting that its theories “fanned the flames of antisemitism.”

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA  
FEBRUARY 4, 2021 03:11
Former congressman Denver Riggleman in his barrel barn, where he ages spirits from the Virginia distillery that he co-owns with his wife, Nov. 20, 2020 (photo credit: JOHN MCDONNELL/THE WASHINGTON POST VIA GETTY IMAGES)
Former congressman Denver Riggleman in his barrel barn, where he ages spirits from the Virginia distillery that he co-owns with his wife, Nov. 20, 2020
(photo credit: JOHN MCDONNELL/THE WASHINGTON POST VIA GETTY IMAGES)
(JTA) — One of the first things Denver Riggleman did after being ousted from Congress was to get back to his love — distilling rye whiskey.
Also high on his priority list: joining with a Jewish group to combat the domestic extremism that helped drive him from Congress.
Riggleman, whose Virginia district encompassed Charlottesville, joined the American Jewish Congress’ Advisory Board to Counter White Supremacist Terrorism last week. The former Republican lawmaker said his background in intelligence work for the Air Force and the National Security Agency enables him to connect the dots quickly between the threats that conspiracy theorists pose and the threat to Jews.
“It’s not like ‘six degrees of antisemitism.’ It’s right in front of us,” Riggleman told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, citing invocations by the right of the Rothschilds and George Soros, the liberal billionaire political donor, as all-controlling monsters. “Why that’s not being attacked by more Republicans I’m just not sure.”
Riggleman made that case during a conference call introducing himself to the American Jewish Congress, once a major advocacy group that was victimized by Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff a decade ago and now seeking to regain some of its influence. 
“A lot of people seem to be unaware of how awfully antisemitic QAnon is and some of these conspiracy theories and these tropes,” he said, referring to the pro-Trump conspiracy theory that animated the deadly Capitol riot on Jan. 6.
“When you look at the Capitol siege, and you look at a lot of the baseline belief systems, what these individuals have embraced are really memes and tropes and language that are rooted in antisemitism throughout history,” Riggleman said Monday in an interview. “And I think when you see that, you get very frightened that this type of disinformation and this language of dehumanization is infecting certain parts of the Republican Party.”
Riggleman was elected in 2018, backed by the Republican Jewish Coalition in part because his Democratic opponent had been sharply critical of the US-Israel relationship. Riggleman’s moderation played well in a district with a liberal university town surrounded by more conservative rural areas.
In 2020, right-wingers in his 5th District targeted Riggleman because he had officiated at the same-sex wedding of a staffer. Moderates, including the RJC, backed Riggleman. But challenger Bob Good won at a convention, where hard-liners tend to fare better than they do in a primary.
Good won in the general election, though by a narrower margin than previous Republican candidates in the district. Afterward he embraced some of the conspiratorial theories that fueled the violence, including false claims that Trump’s election loss this year was fraudulent and that the coronavirus pandemic was a hoax.
In embracing those theories, Riggleman said, Good was joining the ranks of “conspiracy peddlers and grifters” among elected Republicans. Chief among them, he said, is Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, whose behavior and social media posts, including one that blamed the Rothschild family for starting deadly wildfires in California, have induced a crisis within the party.
Riggleman relished his freedom to criticize the party after Good ousted him at the convention, joining a Democrat, Tom Malinowski of New Jersey, in speaking out on QAnon and co-authoring — and passing — a nonbinding resolution condemning QAnon and noting that its theories “fanned the flames of antisemitism.”
He said he doesn’t envy Kevin McCarthy, the GOP minority leader who is facing calls from Democrats, as well as the Republican Jewish Coalition, to remove Greene from committees. Former President Donald Trump, who maintains a grip on the party and whose support McCarthy recently solicited, is a Greene backer.
“What frightens me is it’s not just the politicians, but it’s those voting for them that have embraced this conspiracy theory nonsense,” Riggleman said. “It’s going to be very difficult for McCarthy to pull her off a committee after she puts a tweet out there saying that she had a call with President Trump and right after McCarthy met with President Trump.
“I think Kevin’s in a very difficult position politically, but I think morally this is a no-brainer — he pulls her off the committees.”
Riggleman said there’s a role for Jewish Republicans in setting the party straight by backing moderates like himself.
“I will humbly submit you need people like me and Adam Kinzinger and Paul Mitchell and Liz Cheney,” Republican House members who criticized Trump’s lies about election fraud. “We can’t have individuals embracing this type of nonsense because it’s dehumanizing and it causes violence, and we saw that on Jan. 6.”
Riggleman is thinking of running for Virginia governor as an Independent. He agrees with Republicans on free markets, deregulation and low taxes and a robust national security posture, but separates himself from the GOP’s right wing on issues like marriage equality and climate change.
“I’m sort of one of those oddballs that really don’t fit in the far left or the far right, or really in any type of tribes when it comes to where you’re supposed to be in the party system,” he said.
Independents are long shots, and Riggleman is quirky — he has a fascination with another subset of conspiracy theorists, Bigfoot enthusiasts, that has led to misunderstandings. He said he can draw on supporters in both parties — he calls them “Denvercrats” and “Rigpublicans.” 
Otherwise, Riggleman said, he has his distillery.
“We’re actually distilling rye whiskey this morning,” he said after a heavy snowfall papered his district in white. “We had to get everything cleaned up, you know, get the driveway scraped and all that because we have a 50-acre distillery property, so that’s what I’ve been doing since before dark early this morning.”


Tags congress republican extremism antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Coronavirus: Mass gatherings are dangerous, unconscionable

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Abraham Accords the turning point for Arabic Holocaust education - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

Amid political riots, we need to learn from other points of view - opinion

 By GIL TROY
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us.

Immigrants must have representatives in the Knesset - opinion

 By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
DAOUD KUTTAB

Biden administration: Where do BDS and B'Tselem fit in?

 By DAOUD KUTTAB

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

19-year-old hospitalized in ICU days after receiving second Pfizer vaccine

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel
3

Israeli scientists say they’ve found ‘Achilles’ heel’ of cancer cells

A tray containing cancer cells sits on an optical microscope in the Nanomedicine Lab at UCL's School of Pharmacy in London May 2, 2013.
4

Just 0.04% of Israelis caught COVID-19 after two shots of Pfizer vaccine

Sheba Medical staff members receive the second round of the COVID-19 vaccine, at the Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, January 10, 2021
5

How automation will soon impact us all

ROBOTS DANCE in a Boston Dynamics robotics company video posted on December 29.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by