Rockoff announced as new executive vice president of the RZA

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 27, 2020 12:48
Rabbi Ari Rockoff of West Hempstead, New York, now executive vice president of the RZA (photo credit: Courtesy)
Rabbi Ari Rockoff of West Hempstead, New York, now executive vice president of the RZA
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Rabbi Ari Rockoff of West Hempstead, New York, was named as the Religious Zionists of America's (RZA) executive vice president, the organization announced on Monday.
Rockoff will be tasked with "inspiring a new generation of American Jews," who will be involved, in some sense, with the direction of Israel's future. He will use his prior experience to revamp the organizational strategy in order to further broaden the national infrastructure of the RZA.
"Rabbi Rockoff is one of the country’s most dynamic Jewish communal leaders, possessing world-class knowledge of organizational strategy and management, and is recognized throughout the community for his work with many of the largest national Jewish institutions," said RZA co-president Martin Oliner. "We are excited that he has joined the RZA – and with his vision, we will continue to new heights."
Rockoff is moving on from a seven-year career with the Orthodox Union (OU), where he developed new programs for the organization. Most recently, he served as the founding director of leadership development and strategic partnerships, collaborating with major benefactors to bring in funding to the OU.
Earlier in the year, Rockoff served as the head of World Mizrachi’s Orthodox Israel Coalition, doubling its membership from the previous elections, gaining it a foothold as the second most powerful position in the overall vote count.
"With the success of the Orthodox Israel Coalition slate in the World Zionist Congress election earlier this year, it’s clear that there are many American supporters of the religious Zionist movement looking to actively engage with our brethren in Israel," said RZA co-president Rabbi Leonard Matanky. "As Rabbi Rockoff joins our professional team, we hope to harness a great opportunity for our organization, as we look forward to building upon the solid foundation that it has developed over many decades."
Before heading to OU, Rockoff spent over a decade at Yeshiva University on the founding team of the Center for the Jewish Future and as the lead designer of ChampionsGate, a conference that brings together Jewish leaders and professionals from around the country. He also graduated from the Yeshiva University's Sy Syms School of Business, received his rabbinical ordination from RIETS and earned a master's degree in education from the Azrieli Graduate School of Jewish Education and Administration, and a Master’s of Business Administration degree from Baruch College.
"Religious Zionism is on the rise in America, and there is no greater institution than the RZA to use its resources and infrastructure to deliver dynamic programs and services for our community," Rockoff said. "The challenges that face our community – like BDS and antisemitism – only strengthen our ties with the State of Israel, and we need to help fan those flames with Jews of all ages.
"I am excited to play a leadership role in helping to shape the next chapter for this historic organization, to more effectively reach and inspire our community," he said.


