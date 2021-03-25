Sea shanty craze takes over Passover with new Wellerman rendition

New York-based Jewish all-male acapella singing group Six13 sang a Passover-themed cover of Wellerman to celebrate the holidays this year.The song was made famous by Scottish singer Nathan Evans when he sang it acapella while banging on his table. Since the release of his rendition, hundreds of creators made various remixes and covers imitating his performance on platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, etc.The Six13 version tells the story of Passover, of how the Jews were slaves in Egypt, as well as some traditions families take part in during Seder dinner."It's Passover on the high seas, mates! We couldn't help but dive right in to the sea shanty craze – especially once we realized how well they work as horas – and we weren't content to stop at just 'The Wellerman,'" the group said on YouTube."Come drop anchor and celebrate freedom with us and a hearty round of 19th-century sailing songs! (We're so contemporary.) #ChagSameach!," it added.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}Six13's mission is to connect Jews around the world with their Jewish identity and heritage through music. The group has performed at the White House for Barack and Michelle Obama, as well as at synagogues, religious schools, JCCs and more. It had also been selected as a finalist for casting in NBC's "The Sing-Off," Six13 said.