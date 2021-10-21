The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
US Orthodox rabbis accused of secretly being Evangelical Christians - report

The two rabbis reportedly performed marriages and divorces, wrote Torah scrolls and even officiated Orthodox conversions.

By AARON REICH  
OCTOBER 21, 2021 19:51
Christianity, illustrative (photo credit: REUTERS)
Christianity, illustrative
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Accusations have been leveled against a father and son in the United States who practice as Orthodox rabbis of secretly being Evangelical Christians, the Jewish Chronicle reported on Thursday. 
The father and son in question, Michael and Calev Isaacson, have worked as rabbis in Orthodox Jewish communities throughout the United States. These include Portland, Milwaukee, Houston, and, currently, Phoenix. While in Houston, from 2014-2016, Michael reportedly worked as a supervisor for the local kashrut association, JC reported.
The accusations against them were leveled by Beynenyu, an Israel-based anti-missionary organization, who claim that they have relocated whenever the suspicions of the local rabbis were aroused, according to JC.
Investigations conducted by JC corroborated these claims, revealing that Michael Isaacson, named Michael Dawson until 2019, grew up Lutheran and was married in a Lutheran wedding, and whose relatives were "shocked" at his claims of being Jewish.
Isaacson also reportedly crafted a background of being halachically Jewish and with a history of practicing Jewish traditions, all of which a family member of his denied to the JC. 
Regardless, the father and son have managed to amass documentation from rabbis giving validation to their claims, which Beyneynu fears could lead to them attempting to make aliyah, according to the JC. 
Throughout their time in the US, the Isaacsons have reportedly performed a number of important Jewish rituals, including conducting weddings and divorces, writing Torah scrolls and even officiating Orthodox conversions, JC reported.
If the accusations against them are true, every single one of these rituals would be rendered invalid.
This is a developing story.


