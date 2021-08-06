The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
US teens meet Herzog, discuss antisemitism, Jewish identity

Eleven teen representatives of a Chabad teen network held an official meeting with Herzog at the President’s residence on Thursday morning, discussing matters important to Jewish life in America.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 6, 2021 03:30
President Isaac Herzog speaks to US teens from Chabad's Heritage Quest, August 5th, 2021. (photo credit: Courtesy)
President Isaac Herzog speaks to US teens from Chabad's Heritage Quest, August 5th, 2021.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Eleven teen representatives of the Chabad teen network, CTeen, made an official visit to meet with President Isaac Herzog at the President’s residence this morning.
They discussed matters important to Jewish life in America, sharing with the President their experiences with antisemitism, Jewish pride and what it’s like being part of a minority Jewish community in a public school setting, according to a press release circulated on Thursday.
80 teens are visiting Israel as part of CTeen’s Heritage Quest Israel trip. All Heritage Quest participants attend public high schools in the US. Many are from small or isolated Jewish communities and hail from all over the US, including Alabama, Arizona, Wisconsin and more. For most this is their first visit to Israel.
President Herzog questioned the delegates about their community and Jewish life back home, according to the press release. He applauded the teens for their interest in Judaism and the Jewish homeland, telling them of his work with youth during his time at the Jewish Agency for Israel, and of his relationship with the Lubavitcher Rebbe.
“The delegates were touched by the President’s personal interest and warmth. The meeting strengthened their commitment to being ambassadors of the Jewish people in the places where they live and I hope it will empower them for a long time,” Said Heritage Quest Program Coordinator Sarah Sherman, whose son is currently serving in the IDF.
“We hope to inspire the teens to become proud Jewish leaders in their communities back home,” explains Rabbi Mendy Kotlarsky, Vice Chairman of CTeen International and Executive Director of Merkos 302, an umbrella organization that supplies services and support for the 4,000 centers of the Chabad Lubavitch global network. 
“This meeting played an integral part of that goal, with the President reminding them of their unique role as young Jews in the United States,” he added.


