The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Brazilian immigrants honor Israeli folk dance legend in viral video

For Rio-born choreographer Andre Schor, who moved to Israel in 2017 and is a rising star in the country’s dance scene, Barbosa was a master. Schor was among the dancers in the clip.

By MARCUS M. GILBAN / JTA  
DECEMBER 21, 2020 09:37
Luiz Filipe Barbosa on stage (photo credit: COURTESY OF ANDRE SCHOR)
Luiz Filipe Barbosa on stage
(photo credit: COURTESY OF ANDRE SCHOR)
RAANANA — A video clip of Brazilian immigrants in Israel dancing to celebrate a late Israeli folk dance legend is going viral in both countries.
Since December 12, more than 48,000 people have watched the tribute on Facebook and YouTube, where eleven former pupils of Luiz Filipe Barbosa perform to honor their teacher who died in August in Rio. Recorded in Jerusalem's Old City and the ancient port city of Jaffa, the clip has also garnered over 2,500 likes and hundreds of comments and shares.
"I danced with him during a long period of my life in Rio. For many years already living in Israel, I thought about remaking his choreography. After his death, I understood that the time had come to put that dream into practice with the help of friends," said Marcela Goft Elmescany, who moved to Israel in 2007.
Luiz Filipe Barbosa influenced generations of Brazilian Jews who practice Israeli folk dance, a national pastime in the Jewish state that probably has its biggest Diaspora fans in Latin America’s largest nation.
For Rio-born choreographer Andre Schor, who moved to Israel in 2017 and is a rising star in the country’s dance scene, Barbosa was a master. Schor was among the dancers in the clip.
“He planted the seed of Israeli dance inside of me and it’s very lively until today as part of my current work here in Israel,” Schor told the Jerusalem Post. “Despite our differences in creation, I have always admired him, he was my very first choreographer when I was only 5 years old.”
The 6-minute video clip with a new version of Barbosa’s choreography Shalom, of 1998, brings a medley of some of the most popular songs of the Israeli folklore, including Shalom Al Israel, Veshuv Itchem, Noladeti Lashalom, Shir Lashalom, and Ukshe Yavo Shalom. Organizers chose an Israeli platform that is popular among Brazilians to host the tribute.
"The overwhelming majority of our members are not Jewish, but rather Evangelical Christians from Brazil, the U.S. and Israel who love and support the Jewish state. They enjoy genuine Israeli culture and offering them Israeli dance is new," said David Elmescany, director of Viva Israel. "The clip will definitely go beyond 50,000 views," added the video maker who made aliyah from Brazil's Amazon region in 2003.
The clip premiered at Sao Paulo's annual Carmel festival, usually referred to as the largest of its kind outside Israel. Since then, Brazilian-Jewish media outlets and Jewish Agency in Brazil also promoted the video.
"Brazilians feel proud to stick together and keep their culture alive in Israel, mainly during the integration period," Nestor Kirchuk, head of the Jewish Agency in Brazil, told the Jerusalem Post. “Brazilian aliyah is very Zionist, very diversified and keep the same pace in 2021.”
The practice of Israeli folk dance is very popular among Brazilian Jewish children, youths, adults and seniors, who learn circle, couple and line dances in Jewish day schools, youth movements, sports clubs, synagogues, and private spaces. Barbosa was a well-known figure in all circles.
"It's an indescribable emotion to see his work reach so many people around the world. Seeing loved ones paying homage, even at a distance, immortalizing 'Shalom' in a memorable clip is like my brother's dream come true," Barbosa's sister Ilana, who is also an Israeli dance choreographer, told the Jerusalem Post.
Luiz Filipe Barbosa, who was not Jewish, was educated at a Rio Jewish day school. At Eliezer-Max, he fell in love with Israeli dance and the Jewish culture. He was well known for his audacious choreographies.
Israel is home to some 15,000 Brazilian immigrants, according to the Brazilian embassy in Tel Aviv. Since 2017, a steady record of 700 Brazilians moved to Israel every year, according to the Jewish Agency, most of them fleeing urban violence, financial difficulties, or lack of hope in Brazil’s future.


Tags Israel dance brazil diaspora
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel's election system must be reformed - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
After peace abroad, Israel needs peace at home - opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Unmasking the word of the year By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Key to changing next Israeli government: Communication with haredim By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum The welcome extradition of Malka Leifer - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 Turkish media vows to take over Tel Aviv, calls opposition ‘terrorists’
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, 22 October 2019
4 Cats recover from COVID-19 very quickly, scientists want to find out why
Cats can recover from COVID-19 faster than humans. What is their secret?
5 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by