Yemeni Jewish family reunited after 15 years apart with help of UAE

"I feel as if I were reborn today. I am so happy to have met all my children and grandchildren. I am also overjoyed to be in the UAE, the land of tolerance, coexistence and goodness," said the father of the family.

Video filmed by WAM showed the family reuniting at the airport, embracing and chatting for the first time in over a decade.

"I never imagined seeing them again. I never imagined hugging them," said one family member.

"Sincere thanks to the UAE for giving us this opportunity! May G-d bless them, they've given us everything we needed. They made it easy for us all," said another family member. "Thank G-d we are all fine - My family and I are fine, Alhamdulillah (praise be to G-d)." "We never imagined we would reunite after all the long, grim years. I feel everything is fine now. We lived alone in exile, without family and siblings," said another family member who is now living in London. "I was lost."





While most of Yemen’s Jews were airlifted out of the country shortly after the establishment of the State of Israel, a couple of hundred Jews stayed behind and have trickled out of the country since then.



About 50 Jews are estimated to be left in Yemen, but information about them is sparse. The Jews who have stayed in Yemen have resisted efforts to get them out of the country, both from the Houthis and from Israel.

Part of the Houthis slogan is “Curse the Jews.”

Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report. Yemen's Information Minister Moammer al-Iryani stated in 2017 that the state of the 50 or so remaining Jews in the country was "unknown."