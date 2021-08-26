The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

YU student claims she was raped by fellow student, uni took no action

According to the claims made anonymously in an article in Yeshiva University’s student newspaper, the university conducted a 3-month investigation but said it could not take any action.

By JEREMY SHARON  
AUGUST 26, 2021 17:32
Department of Communications and Public Affairs, Yeshiva University (photo credit: SCALIGERA/ENGLISH WIKIPEDIA)
Department of Communications and Public Affairs, Yeshiva University
(photo credit: SCALIGERA/ENGLISH WIKIPEDIA)
A Yeshiva University student has claimed she was raped by a fellow student at the university but that after the school’s administration conducted its own investigation she was told there was nothing that could be done.
The student alleges that she was also required to sign a non-disclosure agreement in order for the university to pursue the investigation. 
The student made her allegations in an article for the university newspaper The Commentator on Wednesday. 
Yeshiva University said in response that following the complaint “we immediately retained independent investigators to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the allegations and a final determination was made based on a full evaluation of all available information.”
The student began her account of her alleged rape by stating that despite the national dialogue in the US regarding rape on college campuses she did not believe that such a thing could happen at Yeshiva University. 
“Then it happened to me this past year… He was also a YU student, and he was on the men’s basketball team; we agreed to hang out for a little while, and then he raped me,” she wrote. 
Yeshiva University Maccabees in the NCAA Division III Men's Basketball tournament (credit: YU ATHLETICS)Yeshiva University Maccabees in the NCAA Division III Men's Basketball tournament (credit: YU ATHLETICS)
“I do not wish to go into details, but when he proceeded to hold me down and respond to my ‘no’ with ‘but it’s fun,’ I knew that I could no longer trust anyone at YU.”
Following the attack, she said she went to a hospital to get a rape kit and have testing done. 
The student wrote that after the incident she felt “completely lost and confused for the months following the rape,” and was extremely hesitant to tell the university administration. 
Eventually, she said she approached Vice Provost Chaim Nissel, but did not give the name of her perpetrator. 
“I felt so much shame and guilt for what had happened: I felt guilty for being so trusting of my fellow YU student, and I felt bad for possibly ruining his life just as he had done to mine a few nights before,” she wrote. 
She said that YU officials “continuously asked me to give over the name, as they claimed they could only help me if I gave it over.”
And the student also said that the Yeshiva University administration officials made her and the alleged rapist sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) before taking action, and that she was therefore limited in what she could say about the incident.  
“In truth, the outcome had proven why I wanted to keep silent. The duration and back-and-forth with the school felt like an eternity, and the time spent waiting for the school's response afterward seemed like no less of an eternity. What I was made to believe would be a quick investigation extended over the course of three months, in which every day I would anxiously refresh my email for any updates on what was going to happen,” she wrote.
“The process felt like a retraumatization of what I had been through — like I was still holding on to the incident that I would do anything to let go of — and each day of waiting was just adding to that trauma.”
Eventually, Nissel’s office told her that since only two people were involved in the incident, her and the alleged rapist, dealing any further with the matter would be difficult. 
“This left me in complete shock… The same people who had constantly encouraged me to go through this painful process — all the while promising that I would feel safe again — seemed to have pretty much known from the start that nothing would come from it,” she said. 
The student added that Yeshiva University has “refused to do anything to make me feel safe on campus this upcoming year,” despite seeking assurances about her presence in the university library, and other spaces on campus. 
“After this happened, I started to realize that there is indeed a rape culture at Yeshiva University, and it enables rapists to rape without fear of getting in trouble… Students are not safe on campus, and the school cares too much about its image to restore its values or do anything about it. Rape culture is real at YU, and it needs to be taken seriously.”
YU said that it was “dedicated to engaging everyone with respect and dignity while providing a safe and secure environment for our students, faculty, and the entire YU Community,” and added that it has “extensive, and time-tested, policies and procedures in place to address allegations of sexual misconduct in which all complaints are investigated fully and comprehensively,” and also conducts annual harassment and misconduct training for staff and students. 
“While we are legally limited in what we are able to share, we treat this and all allegations in a caring, sensitive, and compassionate manner fully consistent with our compliance policies.”
Shana Aaronson, director of the Magen for Jewish Communities organization which fights sexual abuse, said the allegations wee “extremely disturbing and upsetting, but not surprising,” although noted that she was not personally familiar with the specifics of the case beyond the description in the Commentator article.
Aaronson said that the details of the article demonstrated several instances of poor handling of the case by Yeshiva University.
She said in particular that the administration’s demand that the victim tell them the name of her offender and the promise, implied or explicit, that they would be able to keep her safe, was a mistake when they themselves already knew that resolving cases in which the only witnesses are the alleged victim and assailant is extremely difficult. 
“They should have been very clear with her upfront what they were able to do and what all her options were, including encouraging and supporting her to go straight to the police,” said Aaronson.
“With any private institution, it is understandable that there is a limit to what can be done in a ‘he said, she said’ situation, and they should have been honest about that in the first place.”
She added that it is very common for victims not to go straight to the police, especially where they think there is another option, for example a university system.”
Aaronson also described the non-disclosure agreement as “outrageous” and “hard to understand.”
Manny Waks, CEO of the VoiCSA organization, who also said he is not familiar with the specifics of the case, was critical in general of Yeshiva University’s handling of sex abuse allegations in the past, such as the 2013 sexual abuse lawsuit filed by dozens of former students against teachers and administrators at the institution. 
Waks said that the administration’s demand that the alleged victim sign a non-disclosure agreement was “absolutely outrageous and unacceptable.”
Said Waks “Ultimately, it serves to take further power away from the victim and solely protects the institution. The YU leadership should be ashamed of themselves. They should release the alleged victim from the NDA immediately and apologize to her for the additional pain and suffering they have caused her.”
He added that publishing the allegations anonymously was understandable and justified both due to the non-disclosure agreement and because “victims and survivors” of sexual assault “often do not feel safe exposing themselves because there are countless cases of victims being attacked by individuals, institutions, other community members who take their cue from the institutions and community leaders.”


Tags rape yeshiva university investigation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Jabless and jobless: What being an anti-vaxxer in Israel should cost - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Efraim Zuroff

Setting the record straight on Ustasha Holocaust crimes - opinion

 By EFRAIM ZUROFF
Ronald Lauder

Israel must make public diplomacy the top of its agenda - opinion

 By RONALD S. LAUDER
Gershon Baskin

Can Zionism and Palestinian nationalism live together? - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Emily Schrader

'Woke' activists who are outraged by Israel stay silent on Taliban - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Most Read
1

$15 drug gets COVID patients off oxygen support in under week – study

Hebrew University Professor Yaakov Nahmias
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
4

Can what you eat save you from COVID-19?

The demand for the popular fruit is rising endlessly.
5

Russia hosts Jordan’s king, hints at UAE deal

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends the Navy Day parade in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by