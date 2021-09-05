The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
ZACHOR Holocaust Remembrance Foundation launches 'Generation Now' campaign

ZACHOR Holocaust Remembrance Foundation is offering its signature gold lapel pin free of charge for a limited period of time

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 5, 2021 02:21
Memorial in Jedwabne, dedicated to murdered Jews: "In remembrance of the Jews from Jedwabne and surrounding areas, men, women, children, co-habitants of this earth, murdered, burned alive here on July 10th, 1941" (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Memorial in Jedwabne, dedicated to murdered Jews: "In remembrance of the Jews from Jedwabne and surrounding areas, men, women, children, co-habitants of this earth, murdered, burned alive here on July 10th, 1941"
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
ZACHOR Holocaust Remembrance Foundation, founded by Holocaust survivor Ben Lesser, has announced its latest campaign, "Generation Now," which encourages Holocaust survivors to wear the Foundation's signature gold lapel pin with the Hebrew letters of the word "ZACHOR," meaning to "remember" as a symbol of honor to never forget the Holocaust.
Ben Lesser founded ZACHOR Holocaust Remembrance Foundation in 2009 after being approached by a woman in 2008, asking about the lapel pin affixed onto his jacket with the Hebrew letters ZACHOR. She was touched by the piece of jewelry carrying so much meaning, and in turn, it encouraged Lesser to found the ZACHOR Foundation in 2009, with the goal to preserve the memory of the Holocaust and prevent a repeat of history through continued education and outreach.
Holocaust survivor Ben Lesser with his memoir. (credit: Courtesy)Holocaust survivor Ben Lesser with his memoir. (credit: Courtesy)
The Foundation has since distributed over one million ZACHOR pins worldwide, with a goal to reach six million.
It is Lesser's hope that ZACHOR will be internationally recognized as a symbol of Holocaust remembrance.
The Foundation has a renewed sense of urgency as a result of ever-increasing antisemitism around the world. With the knowledge that Holocaust survivors will not be here in the near future, Lesser was inspired to create the new Generation Now campaign.
Generation Now urges second, third, fourth, generation Holocaust survivors to wear the pin proudly as a way to connect to Jewish ancestors, and as a reminder to not repeat the past.
The pins are being offered free of charge for a limited time.
“The Generation Now campaign will ensure that the world always remembers the Holocaust even when there aren’t survivors like me physically present to share their stories,” said Lesser. “My hope is that the ZACHOR pin serves as a daily reminder to spread love, not hate, and to remember the six million Jewish lives that were tragically taken."


Tags Holocaust Holocaust survivors jewish news
