The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Environment & Climate Change

Haifa U. jumps in Times Higher Education Impact Rankings report

The index examines how well universities are fulfilling the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
Published: JUNE 7, 2023 15:49
University of Haifa (photo credit: HAIFA MUNICIPALITY SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
University of Haifa
(photo credit: HAIFA MUNICIPALITY SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The University of Haifa ranked in the 101-200 cluster in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings report, jumping an entire cluster from the previous year and two clusters from 2021.

The index, released at the end of last month, measures how academic institutions are fulfilling the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals

The university now places alongside other top-ranked universities, including Massachusetts Institute of Technology and New York University. The only other Israeli university on the list is Bar-Ilan University, ranked in the 401-600 cluster. 

Israel's University of Haifa climbs the ranks of sustainable institutions

"In the 21st century, universities must be part of the fabric of local and global society. We must be influential and involved, and we must play a part in finding solutions to the major challenges facing humanity," said University of Haifa rector Prof. Gur Alroey. "We at the University of Haifa choose to be a beacon of values and a strategic anchor for all of Israeli society and not an 'ivory tower.' Our placement in the Impact Rankings results from the substantial investment that the university has made in the fields of social and environmental sustainability."

The university ranked ninth in the category of "gender equality," up from 55 last year. It ranked 28th in "life below water" and "peace, justice and strong institutions" - jumping 70 and 27 places, respectively. 

Cable car toward University of Haifa (credit: RANBAR/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)Cable car toward University of Haifa (credit: RANBAR/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

The University of Haifa was Israel's first higher education institution to officially adopt the UN's SDGs as part of its university-wide vision. From the administration to the students, the school said its staff and students are working together to promote the UN's recommended human, social and environmental values.

In addition to establishing its School of Environmental Studies and focus groups on issues like inequality and environmental sustainability, the University of Haifa completed a report on the university's carbon footprint and prepared a plan to reduce it.

The University of Haifa is also home to the Leon H. Charney School of Marine Sciences. The school signed a trilateral collaboration agreement with Emirati and German academic institutes to investigate the consequences of climate change and pollution in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea and the Arabian Gulf at the 2022 UN Climate Change Conference (COP 27).

This year's report is the fifth year of the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings. The rapport includes 1,591 universities from 112 countries and regions. 

The top-ranked university was Australia's Western Sydney University. The second and third spots went to the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom and Queen's University in Canada. The UK has the most universities in the top 100.

The rankings examine the universities by looking at four areas: research, stewardship, outreach and teaching.

The 17 SDGs included no poverty, zero hunger, good health and well-being, quality education, gender equality, clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, decent work and economic growth, industry, innovation and infrastructure, reduced inequalities, sustainable cities and communities, responsible consumption and production, climate action, life below water, life on land, peace, justice and strong institutions and partnerships for the goals.

A full explanation of Times' methodology can be found online at https://www.timeshighereducation.com/world-university-rankings/impact-rankings-2023-methodology.



Tags United Nations university University of Haifa sustainability
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New' Beatles songs made by AI bring fans to tears

The Beatles
2

Who were the IDF soldiers killed at the Egyptian border?

Clockwise from top right corner: Sgt. Lia Ben Nun, St.-Sgt. Uri Itzhak Ilouz and St.-Sgt. Ohad Dahan.
3

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
4

IDF to probe terror killing of three Israeli soldiers by Egyptian policeman

View of road 10, on the border with Egypt, which opened up for visitors today, for the Jewish holiday of Passover. April 7, 2023.
5

This Israeli nudist beach is ranked in the top 20 of its kind worldwide

Sign outside a nudist beach in New Jersey; illustrative.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by