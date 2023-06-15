The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Environment & Climate Change

Poland has done what it can to stop fish dying in Oder river

Tonnes of dead fish were found last summer in the river that runs along part of Germany's border with Poland, prompting Warsaw to embark on a crisis response that many scientists said came too late.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 15, 2023 19:02
Fish feeding on a dying D. setosum urchin in the Mediterranean Sea (photo credit: Courtesy of Tel Aviv University)
Fish feeding on a dying D. setosum urchin in the Mediterranean Sea
(photo credit: Courtesy of Tel Aviv University)

Poland has done all it can to mitigate the risk of repeat of a mass fish die-off in the Oder river, the country's climate minister said on Thursday, dismissing what she described as "crazy green" calls for more radical action.

Tonnes of dead fish were found last summer in the river that runs along part of Germany's border with Poland, prompting Warsaw to embark on a crisis response that many scientists said came too late.

Overgrowth of toxic golden algae linked to industrial pollution

A German research institute said overgrowth of toxic golden algae linked to industrial pollution was the most likely culprit behind the mass fish deaths.

Interrelated crises with reciprocal feedback: Pollution, Climate change and Activity that Impairs Biodiversity (credit: studiovin/Shutterstock) Interrelated crises with reciprocal feedback: Pollution, Climate change and Activity that Impairs Biodiversity (credit: studiovin/Shutterstock)

In March, the Polish government launched 24-hour monitoring on the Oder, testing the water with automatic probes in nine locations. More testing stations will be added in the future, according to the Chief Inspectorate for Environmental Protection.

"I'm convinced we've done all that could have been done. Over the past few weeks this has been the main thing we've been dealing with," Climate Minister Anna Moskwa told Reuters on Thursday.

She said residential sewage carrying nitrogen and phosphorus was the main factor behind the most recent incident of dead fish detected this month in a canal that connects Oder with the Upper Silesia, the densely populated region in southwestern Poland that is home to several coal mines.

"We'd have to disconnect all sewage treatment plants, hospitals, individual homes, and industrial plants along the rivers overnight and certainly in some crazy green narratives such suggestions are being made," she said.

A Greenpeace study earlier this year said that water salinity in the Oder's tributaries where coal mines in the region disgorge water was higher than that in the Baltic Sea, feeding growth of toxic algae. Other environmental groups have also blamed the industrial sewage waters.

Poland, which relies on coal for 70% of its electricity has been pressing the European Union to allow it to keep its predominantly state-controlled mining sector running until 2049.



Tags poland pollution fish Sea
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
2

On the brink: Unpacking Israel’s unilateral strike threat against Iran

The Israeli Air Force Independence Day flyover.
3

'Law & Order' actress Diane Neal talks moving to Israel, future plans

DIANE NEAL poses during a photocall for ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’ at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco, 2012.
4

Israel received critical Iran intel from IDF soldier's 15-year side project

IDF SWO (res.) E. is seen meeting with senior military officials to discuss Iran in this undated photo.
5

What’s it like to fly an F-35 fighter jet? Test pilot answers questions

AN F-35 jet.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by