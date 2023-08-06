Baby walrus receives 'cuddle therapy' from lucky wildlife experts

A rare Pacific walrus calf washed ashore on the North slope of Alaska on August 1 and is now being cared for by the Alaska Sealife Center (ASLC) due to concerns over the baby’s welfare, according to a news release from the center earlier this week.

The young walrus, which is estimated to be one month old, was discovered four miles from the Beaufort Sea. The walrus’ presence drew immediate attention as the species resides almost exclusively in the ocean or on coastlines. How the walrus came to be so far from the ocean is unclear. It was reported that locals found a “walrus trail” on the tundra close road close to where the calf was discovered.

More concerningly, the calf was alone despite the species requiring two years of maternal care for ensured survival.

❗Walrus Calf Update❗The walrus calf is currently in our wildlife response quarantine area receiving the 24-hour care he needs, and cannot be viewed publicly at the ASLC. His location may change in the future based on his condition, and we'll announce if that does happen. pic.twitter.com/9EeLCcZgad — Alaska SeaLife Center (@AlaskaSeaLife) August 4, 2023

Knowing the calf wouldn’t survive long on its own, the Alaska Clean Seas initiative and ASLC were granted permission from the US Fish and Wildlife Service to intervene. They transported the 140 lb calf to a warehouse, by a private plane funded by ConocoPhillips Alaska, where he was kept under strict observation and provided all his needs.

walrus calf found alone and miles from the ocean on Alaska’s North Slope is getting bottle fed and receiving round-the-clock ''cuddling'' from animal welfare workers who are trying to keep the 1-month-old alive. (credit: Kaiti Grant/Alaska SeaLife Center)

❗Walrus Calf Patient Update❗Our team was able to get an official weight on the walrus calf patient, originally estimated to be 200 pounds. He is currently weighing in at 64 kgs, or close to 140 pounds. pic.twitter.com/VjNMbBXced — Alaska SeaLife Center (@AlaskaSeaLife) August 6, 2023

“ConocoPhillips is honored that we were able to assist with the rescue and transportation of the young walrus,” said Erec Isaacson, President, ConocoPhillips Alaska. “This is an example of a network of caring neighbors who work together for the best possible outcomes. Alaska is fortunate to have an organization like the Alaska SeaLife Center where patients can be cared for by veterinary professionals. He is in great hands, and we look forward to following his story.”

The walrus’ medical condition.

Once the calf was successfully transported to the special facility, he underwent medical tests which confirmed he was suffering from malnutrition, dehydration, and a cloudy eye. Blood tests also revealed that the calf was fighting off an infection.

After receiving emergency treatment, the center’s staff began the intense job of providing maternal closeness to the highly social creature. The baby walrus is now receiving “cuddling” therapy to ensure that he develops like he would in the wild. The calf is also enjoying regular bottle feedings of formula milk.

The calf is not available for live viewing by the public, but he may be relocated to an area for public viewing once his health has improved.

“We are lucky that his first night went well,” said Jane Belovarac, ASLC’s Wildlife Response Curator, in a release. “It isn’t often that we’re able to admit a walrus calf, but every time we do, we learn more about the species and how to care for them.”

What is special about the Pacific walrus?

The Pacific walrus is a type of pinniped found in Russia and Alaska that can live to be up to 40 years old, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADFG). The population is categorized as "threatened" because global warming is threatening their habitat. The current population size has estimations from 55,000 to 507,000, making it unclear how endangered the species is.

Adult male Pacific walruses can grow up to a length of 12 feet (3.7 meters) and way as much as 2 tons, with females able to grow to half the size of males.

The walruses migrate throughout the year, with males and females remaining separated for much of that time.

"Beginning in the spring, females with young migrate northward from the Bering Sea to the Chukchi Sea, often passively moving with the receding sea ice. Most adult males migrate to Bristol Bay where they rest on land haulouts between foraging bouts. By late fall, walruses begin their return migration southward from the Chukchi Sea to the Bering Sea, ahead of the advancing sea ice. The males that remained in Bristol Bay head north to meet the returning population in the waters near St. Lawrence Island," according to ADFG.