The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Environment & Climate Change

IDF installs biogas system, recycling kitchen waste for renewable energy

The system was installed in a collaboration between the Defense Ministry, IDF, Israeli Innovation Authority, and Environmental Protection Ministry.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
Published: AUGUST 8, 2023 08:04
IDF Brig.-Gen. Pini Ben Moyal, head of the Logistics Division in the IDF Technological and Logistics Directorate, deputy director general and director of the Logistics and Assets Department, Erez Zidon, and Co-Founder and CEO of HomeBiogas, Oshik Efrati (photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
IDF Brig.-Gen. Pini Ben Moyal, head of the Logistics Division in the IDF Technological and Logistics Directorate, deputy director general and director of the Logistics and Assets Department, Erez Zidon, and Co-Founder and CEO of HomeBiogas, Oshik Efrati
(photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)

The IDF on Monday installed an innovative system at the Glilot base in Central Israel designed to break down kitchen waste and convert it into biogas, a renewable form of energy derived from organic waste.

The technology allows for the recycling of up to 500 kilograms of organic waste daily, producing biogas that will be used to heat water for the base's needs.

"This marks the initial step towards bringing sustainable and circular economy practices to the IDF," said the head of the IDF's Environmental Protection and Infrastructure Division, Eitan Aram. "We plan to expand this project and additional similar endeavors in the near future." 

Currently, the IDF spends approximately $22 million annually on waste disposal, with a significant portion ending up in landfills. Introducing the "HomeBiogas" system is essential in preventing waste from being sent to landfills, reducing the overall carbon footprint, and generating renewable energy in the form of biogas, the IDF said. 

Golani soldiers eat at the soldiers' mess at the Golani divisional training base. August 1, 2021. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) Golani soldiers eat at the soldiers' mess at the Golani divisional training base. August 1, 2021. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Sustainable savings

The IDF said the move - a collaborative effort between the Defense Ministry, the IDF, the Israeli Authority for Innovation, and the Environmental Protection Ministry - demonstrates its commitment to minimizing environmental impact, promoting sustainability, and achieving economic savings.

"HomeBiogas is a pioneering company that develops innovative technology for treating organic waste and producing renewable energy," noted Dror Bin, CEO of the Israel Innovation Authority. "HomeBiogas's system represents a promising solution that can significantly contribute to combating the climate crisis, addressing a pressing need in the extensive mass catering industry."

He added that the pilot "serves as a stepping stone to gain hands-on experience in the field and collaborate with a prominent regulatory body."

The system will undergo a one-year trial period at the Glilot base to evaluate its suitability for the IDF's requirements. Assuming successful trials, the Defense Ministry and the IDF plan to issue a tender to purchase several kitchen waste recycling facilities for deployment at other bases.

"This project represents another crucial step in fulfilling HomeBiogas' vision of offering innovative and cost-effective solutions for generating renewable energy while simultaneously reducing environmental pollution and greenhouse gas emissions associated with the transportation and disposal of organic waste," company Co-founder and CEO Oshik Efrati concluded.



Related Tags
IDF
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli vessel breaks through Moscow’s Black Sea grain blockade - report

Grain field
2

What did divers discover in Belize's Great Blue Hole?

The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize.
3

UFOs once took control of Russian ICBMs, nearly caused WW3 - testimony

UFO (illustrative).
4

US Marines land F-35B on Southern California highway

An F-35B joint strike fighter jet.
5

Jamie Foxx accused of antisemitism after post about Jews 'killing' Jesus

Jamie Foxx attends the premiere of the film "Creed III" in London, Britain February 15, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by