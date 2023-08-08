IDF installs biogas system, recycling kitchen waste for renewable energy

The IDF on Monday installed an innovative system at the Glilot base in Central Israel designed to break down kitchen waste and convert it into biogas, a renewable form of energy derived from organic waste.

The technology allows for the recycling of up to 500 kilograms of organic waste daily, producing biogas that will be used to heat water for the base's needs.

"This marks the initial step towards bringing sustainable and circular economy practices to the IDF," said the head of the IDF's Environmental Protection and Infrastructure Division, Eitan Aram. "We plan to expand this project and additional similar endeavors in the near future."

Currently, the IDF spends approximately $22 million annually on waste disposal, with a significant portion ending up in landfills. Introducing the "HomeBiogas" system is essential in preventing waste from being sent to landfills, reducing the overall carbon footprint, and generating renewable energy in the form of biogas, the IDF said.

Golani soldiers eat at the soldiers' mess at the Golani divisional training base. August 1, 2021. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Sustainable savings

The IDF said the move - a collaborative effort between the Defense Ministry, the IDF, the Israeli Authority for Innovation, and the Environmental Protection Ministry - demonstrates its commitment to minimizing environmental impact, promoting sustainability, and achieving economic savings.

"HomeBiogas is a pioneering company that develops innovative technology for treating organic waste and producing renewable energy," noted Dror Bin, CEO of the Israel Innovation Authority. "HomeBiogas's system represents a promising solution that can significantly contribute to combating the climate crisis, addressing a pressing need in the extensive mass catering industry."

He added that the pilot "serves as a stepping stone to gain hands-on experience in the field and collaborate with a prominent regulatory body."

The system will undergo a one-year trial period at the Glilot base to evaluate its suitability for the IDF's requirements. Assuming successful trials, the Defense Ministry and the IDF plan to issue a tender to purchase several kitchen waste recycling facilities for deployment at other bases.

"This project represents another crucial step in fulfilling HomeBiogas' vision of offering innovative and cost-effective solutions for generating renewable energy while simultaneously reducing environmental pollution and greenhouse gas emissions associated with the transportation and disposal of organic waste," company Co-founder and CEO Oshik Efrati concluded.