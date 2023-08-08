The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
WATCH: Hundreds of birds in a frenzy hunting spinner dolphins in Red Sea

When subaquatic predators threaten spinner dolphins, they respond by springing out of the water.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
Published: AUGUST 8, 2023 12:33
Hundreds of birds attack spinner dolphins in the Red Sea (Credit: Dr. Yoav Perlman/Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel).

Hundreds of seabirds were caught on camera hunting dolphins in the Gulf of Eilat this week.

The northern Gulf of Eilat is a hub for a substantial population of seabirds that migrate from various corners of the Red Sea region, the Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel (SPNI) explained. Diverse species of seabirds, which inhabit islands across the Red Sea, spanning from the Egyptian coasts to Saudi Arabia, wrap up their breeding season and embark on a quest for sustenance. They trail the expansive groups of spinner dolphins, traversing extensive distances dictated by the whims of the wind and currents.

When they identify a cluster of spinner dolphins, these seabirds swiftly descend, initiating their hunting pursuit.

"In the early hours of the morning, with optimal visibility and the bustling activity of seabirds at its zenith, I discerned a vigorous flurry of gulls darting across the expanse of the Gulf of Eilat," recalled Dr. Yoav Perlman, director of BirdLife Israel for SPNI, who captured the seen along the northern shoreline of Eilat on camera. "I witnessed a frenzy of both gulls and cormorants. Beneath this commotion, the sea appeared as though it was in tumult – fish vaulting from the water in a state of panic.

"Beneath this commotion, the sea appeared as though it was in tumult – fish vaulting from the water in a state of panic."

Dr. Yoav Perlman

"From above, the gulls and cormorants plunged with swift motions, whereas the marine predators lurking below, their identities unknown to me, launched their attacks," he continued. "After several minutes, the bait ball dispersed, and the gulls resumed their tranquil sojourn throughout the gulf."

Birds get ready to attack spinner dolphins in the Red Sea. (credit: DR. YOAV PERLMAN/SOCIETY FOR THE PROTECTION OF NATURE IN ISRAEL) Birds get ready to attack spinner dolphins in the Red Sea. (credit: DR. YOAV PERLMAN/SOCIETY FOR THE PROTECTION OF NATURE IN ISRAEL)

Gulls wait for their chance to strike when dolphins jump out of water

SPNI explained that when subaquatic predators threaten spinner dolphins, they respond by springing out of the water. Various species of gulls seize the moment, swiftly seizing these dolphins suspended in midair.

"White-eyed gulls, marginally more robust, deftly secure the fish suspended briefly in the air," said Noam Weiss, managing director of the International Birding & Research Center in Eilat. "The original black gulls, however, opt for plunging a few centimeters to secure their quarry.

"Meanwhile, the white-bellied seagull can plunge to considerable depths," he continued. "The instant the spinner dolphins ascend into the air, a jubilant festivity commences, with each participant contributing according to their distinctive hunting style and prowess. Over recent years, diverse gull species have also initiated nesting activities within Eilat, employing a variety of maritime structures."



