Why did it rain in Israel on Wednesday?

The rainfall amounts that Israel received on Wednesday were not only unusual for this late summer period, but there have only been three similar events since the early 20th century, according to the Israel Meteorological Service.

Events with large rainfall amounts in central and southern Israel in the first part of September are rare, with very few such events in the past, including on September 13-14, 1951, September 11-12, 1932, when 95 mm were recorded near Gush Etzion; and September 9-10, 1909 when 28 mm were recorded in Jaffa), according to Amos Porat, head of climatic services at the Israel Meteorological Service.

In addition, in September 1959, there was a sequence of four to five rainy days in the first half of the month, Porat added.

The rain entered the region overnight Tuesday-Wednesday from Gaza and then spread to the southern and central coastal plain and the lowlands in the early morning hours, explained Porat.

In the Gush Dan area, there was continuous rainfall for several hours in the morning. Subsequently, the rain weakened, and the downpour in the central coastal plain ceased. However, it resumed in the northwestern Negev towards midday, and rain clouds developed over northeastern Israel, the southern Dead Sea area, and the northern Arava.

In the Tel Aviv-Herzliya area, precipitation levels exceeded 40 mm, while the southern Gaza border communities experienced as much as 39 mm of rainfall.

Unofficial measurements and indications from the Israel Meteorological Service also point to localized precipitation exceeding 50 mm in the Hevel Shalom Shlomit settlement. In the Sharon area, the southern coastal plain, and the northern Gaza envelope, rainfall ranged from 10 to 20 mm. Moving towards the Samaria region and the western Jerusalem Mountains, the country observed a range of 5 to 15 mm of rain.

Other parts of central and southern Israel and northern eastern Israel received less than 5 mm of rainfall. The regions of the north of Israel experienced nearly no rain during this weather event.

According to Porat, the rain was a remnant of the Mediterranean's devastating Storm Daniel, which ravaged Greece and Libya at the beginning of the month with hundreds of millimeters in some areas.

In Greece, the storm caused the loss of 11 lives and significant damage to infrastructure. In Libya, where the storm lingered for two days, thousands of people were killed.

The storm then continued eastward toward Egypt, gradually weakening on its overland trajectory. The runoff from the storm eventually reached Israel but, fortunately, had lost strength.

Was the storm connected to climate change?

Porat said, "While it's challenging to link a specific event to climate change directly, the event's unusual nature and the recent increase in extreme events may indicate a trend towards more frequent extreme events in this era of climate change."

He said the latest rainfall can be added to the numerous rain events in June and at the end of August.

"It's worth noting that an increase in the frequency of summer rain events has been observed in the last two decades," Porat added. "While these events alone may not indicate a change in precipitation patterns or a shift towards rainy summers in the future, it is possible to link these non-routine events to the expected increase in extreme events as part of climate change."

Rainfall in September is typical, even at the month's onset. However, he said the rain that recently graced the region greatly exceeded the standard of a few millimeters. While events with double-digit rainfall figures occur every few years, they are typically concentrated in the latter part of September and primarily affect northern Israel.