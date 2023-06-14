The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Thunderstorms in June? Here's why it's raining in Israel

Israel is experiencing an unusually rainy June with both thunderstorms and heat waves occurring.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
Published: JUNE 14, 2023 17:59

Updated: JUNE 14, 2023 18:46
Winter in Israel. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Winter in Israel.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

It's raining; it's pouring in Israel - but it's June.

In the past three weeks, between May 27 and June 13, Israel has had four measurable rains accompanied by thunderstorms on top of severe heat - something very uncommon this time of year.

Rains like this, if Israel experiences them, historically occur in mid-spring. For example, only a handful of similar showers have been recorded, mostly in single occurrences, including 1992 and 2018.

The only additional recorded instance of multiple storms of this nature at this time of year was in June 1957, when two separate events occurred, according to the Israel Meteorological Service.

 While the amount of rain was not particularly large, ranging from drops to about 4 millimeters, there were several differences between these rains and the summer drizzles the country generally experiences. The weather has piqued meteorologists' interest, highlighting the differences and asking if this has to do with climate change.

Israelis in the rain, December 25, 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Israelis in the rain, December 25, 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

According to Hadas Saaroni, a climatologist at the Porter School of the Environment and Earth Sciences at Tel Aviv University, the weather resulted from North African cyclones traveling on a southern track from Libya toward Israel, resulting in heat waves and rain due to tropical humidity - rather than humidity that enters mainly from the Mediterranean Sea.

Usually, rains are the result of cold fronts.

Also unique, she said, was the thunder and lightning. Only a few events that included thunderstorms can be noted in the past - June 16, 1992; June 4-5, 1978; June 11, 1965; June 11-12, 1957 - and these recent events.

Is global warming the cause?

However, this does not necessarily mean that the storms result from global warming, cautioned Amos Porat, head of climatic services in the Israel Meteorological Service. He told the post while consistent, rising temperatures and an increase in heat waves are a direct result of greenhouse gas emissions and climate change, rain is hard to attribute directly.

"We have to keep tracking these instances until we can conclude there is a change of patterns," Porat said. "We must wait at least three years" to know if this is a permanent shift.

He said that "it could be in the next few years everything will return to how it was, and this will just be a year with unusual rainfall. We should not jump to conclusions."

Porat added that the country could expect another heatwave this weekend, and then temperatures should return to normal.

Saaroni expressed similar sentiments.

Heavy rain and heat waves

"Climate change is a change in frequency, intensity or duration, which can only be determined over a long series of events," Saaroni said, but added that "the possibility of global warming cannot be ruled out."

She said more extreme weather events, especially severe heat waves, can be expected as the climate changes.

She noted that during the last 45 years, there was no significant change in the annual rainfall in Israel. However, the number of rainy days has decreased while the intensity of the rain has increased. However, she cautioned that the change was still statistically insignificant due to the significant inter-annual variations. However, the results of these changes, together with the warming, which intensifies evaporation, are well seen in the natural flora, water sources, and the environment.

Future projections of drying, on the one hand, and intensifying rain events, on the other hand, are cause for concern.



Tags weather rain weather conditions in israel climate
