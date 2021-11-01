Bennett at COP26: 'Start-Up Nation can save the world'

GLASGOW - Israeli technology can help save the planet from the adverse impact of climate change, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said at the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow on Monday.

“As the country with the most start-ups per capita in the world, we must channel our efforts [in]to saving our world,” Bennett declared.

Bennett was one of over 100 world leaders participating in the conference, known as COP26, which is meant to strengthen past decisions on climate change.

The meetings between leaders were particularly focused on getting developed countries to fulfill their pledges to help poorer nations meet their goals to reduce emissions, but other aims of the conference include mitigation of climate change via slashing greenhouse gases - with many countries, like Israel, committing to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, and finding ways to adapt to the challenges of rising temperatures.

While Israel made commitments in line with Western states, the delegation was especially focused on its strengths in the last point, adaptation.

A TV camera is pictured during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain October 31, 2021. (credit: PHIL NOBLE/REUTERS)

“Let’s be real,” Bennett said in his COP26 speech. “Israel is a small country. We’re less than a third of the size of Scotland.”

However, he added: “our carbon footprint may be small, but our impact on climate change can be mighty. If we’re going to move the needle, we need to contribute Israel’s most valuable source of energy: The energy and brainpower of our people.”

The prime minister pointed to his government’s “100 step plan,” phasing out coal by 2025, cutting greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero by 2050, and other policies.

However, he said, “behavioral change will only take us so far” and that is where new technologies that have not been invented yet will come in.

“As the country with the most start-ups per capita in the world, we must channel our efforts to saving our world,” he stated. “This is why I say to our entrepreneurs and innovators: You can be the game-changers. You can help save our planet.”

Bennett pointed out that Israel is 60% desert and one of the driest places in the world, but its innovation made it an expert in desert agriculture and the world leader in water technology.

In order to help Israel’s tech sector pivot to climate solutions, the government established “the Green Sandbox” to provide funds and slash bureaucracy, he added, referring to a cabinet decision approved last week.

“History will judge our generation’s response to this threat, not by how ambitious we are, but by the practical steps we take,” he stated. “Israel is the ‘climate innovation nation’ and we’re ready to lead the way.”

Bennett was in Glasgow for two days, along with Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg and Energy Minister Karin Alharar and their entourages, which amount to about 36 people. Together with security, press, and a number of NGOs, academics and businesses that the Environmental Protection Ministry helped get credentials, the Israeli delegation to COP26 came to about 130 people.