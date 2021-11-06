The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
UAE, US launch climate initiative at COP 26, supported by Israel

AIM for Climate will aspire to invest in climate-smart agricultural and food system initiatives to accelerate climate action around the world. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 6, 2021 01:09
US President Joe Biden announced the launch of The Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate (AIM for Climate), a new initiative led by the US and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland on Wednesday.
The new climate initiative, announced during the World Leader's Summit at COP26, is backed by over 40 NGOs and over 30 nations worldwide, including Israel, who will participate as a government partner.
The field of agriculture is responsible for 25% of worldwide greenhouse gas emissions.
An investment of $4 billion into the initiative was also announced by Biden as AIM for Climate looks to push for immediate climate action over the next five years.
"The US is proud to be launching the AIM for Climate initiative alongside the UAE and over 80 partners across the globe," said US Special Presidental Envoy for Climate John Kerry. "Innovation can reduce emissions, feed the world’s growing population, and help farmers and ranchers mitigate and adapt to climate change."
"Investment in climate-smart agriculture innovation is critical to addressing the climate crisis," Kerry added.
A man walks past a advertising in relation with the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 26) where world leaders discuss how to tackle climate change on a global scale, near the conference area in Glasgow Scotland, Britain October 30, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN) A man walks past a advertising in relation with the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 26) where world leaders discuss how to tackle climate change on a global scale, near the conference area in Glasgow Scotland, Britain October 30, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN)
Agriculture is a "sector that has been previously overlooked in terms of the opportunities it offers for global climate action," said the UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change and Industry Minister Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber.
"AIM for Climate is the kind of bold move towards accelerating the global food systems transformation that we need to eradicate world hunger by 2030," added UAE Climate Change and Environment Minister Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri.
Along with Israel, AIM for Climate is also supported by one of Israel's Abraham Accords partners Morocco, as well as some of the world's leading nations such as Australia, Brazil, Canada, Japan, South Korea and the UK. It is also supported by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.


Tags United States environment United Arab Emirates agriculture climate change greenhouse gas COP26
