The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Science

Israel's 'Space Hummus' experiment launched, headed for ISS

The mission seeks to tackle controlled agriculture for sustainable food sources in space.

By AARON REICH
Published: FEBRUARY 20, 2022 08:23
Chickpeas, a nutritional and fast-growing superfood that is the source of hummus. But can this classic Israeli staple be grown in space? (photo credit: Aviv Labs)
Chickpeas, a nutritional and fast-growing superfood that is the source of hummus. But can this classic Israeli staple be grown in space?
(photo credit: Aviv Labs)

An Israeli experiment to grow chickpeas in space was sent up on Saturday to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Northrop Grumman resupply mission.

The experiment, known as the Space Hummus project, is the brainchild of SpaceIL co-founder Yonatan Winetraub and is being helped by scientists from Israel and Stanford University, the Desert Mars Analog Ramon Station (D-Mars) in Mitzpe Ramon, food company Strauss and agritech firm the Haifa Group. It will be, in part, carried out in the space station by Eytan Stibbe, Israel's second-ever astronaut, as part of the Rakia Mission when he arrives at the station.

Chickpeas, a staple food used in a variety of dishes like tehina and hummus, are considered a superfood, being extremely high in protein, carbs and vitamins and very filling. Not only that, but they are also very easy to grow. They have a very short seed to seed cycle and can grow in high or low temperatures, or in conditions some might find to be extreme.

But in space, away from Earth’s soil, resources and sunlight, extreme conditions are like nothing ever tried before. But this mission will try to do exactly that, using a miniature greenhouse for controlled growth.

“We don’t know if chickpeas can grow in space. This is something that has actually never been done before,” explained Winetraub.

“The challenge is not just how to grow as many chickpeas as possible, but how to control the way they are grown – so that we maximize our limited resources. The more we learn to grow food with fewer resources, the more prepared we will be for the challenges that await us on Earth, as well.”

Growing food in space is a major challenge that experts must tackle in order to expand humanity further. 

The chickpea seeds, onboard Northrop Grumman's Cygnus spacecraft, are set to arrive at the ISS on Monday, February 21. 

This is just one of the 35 experiments Stibbe is set to undertake during his time onboard the ISS. 



Tags food hummus space science NASA
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Is there new evidence of Jewish Temple treasures in the Vatican?

The menorah from the Second Temple is depicted being carried by Romans on the Arch of Titus.
2

New research points to possible reason for long COVID

Test tube with Coronavirus label is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2020.
3

Ukrainian president clarifies 'ironic' claim that Russia to attack on Wednesday

A Russian service member drives a BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle during drills held by the armed forces of the Southern Military District at the Kadamovsky range in the Rostov region, Russia February 3, 2022.
4

Russian media reporting 'thwarted terror attack' in Donbas

Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) stand guard at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 13, 2021
5

Why is no one talking about Iran digging a new unbombable nuke facility? - analysis

IAF fighter jet during the Red Flag joint exercise at Nellis air force base in Nevada

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by