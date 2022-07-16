The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Food & Recipes

Kumkum: When you need a proper tea in Jerusalem - review

I can see myself happily whiling away an afternoon reading a good book over tea and scones. It will be almost like a mini vacation.

By LINDA GRADSTEIN
Published: JULY 16, 2022 12:01
Kumkum (photo credit: Neta Avital)
Kumkum
(photo credit: Neta Avital)

Moshe and Rose Kelman have been married for 62 years, and every day they cross the street from their assisted living apartment in Beit Moses for coffee and a scone at Kumkum. Today a young 88, Moshe was the Health Ministry’s director of dentistry for more than 50 years, and proudly tells me he has 11 great-grandchildren. He also frequently breaks into song, as he does when he comes to visit our table where my family was having brunch on a recent Friday morning.

He is taken good care of by Kumkum co-owner Elisheva Levy, who treats him less like a customer than like family, but family that you actually like. That’s the kind of place Kumkum (which means tea kettle) is – a little oasis of greenery and civility in the crazy city of Jerusalem.

A shop? A café? Both!

From the street, it’s not easy to decide if Kumkum is a shop or a café. In truth, it’s both. China tea sets are for sale as is loose tea. There are a few tables inside the small shop on Bethlehem Road. But go through the shop and there are tables scattered through a lovely garden under shady trees. It’s hard to remember that chaotic crowded Jerusalem is just a few yards away.

The star here is the tea tower, which can be purchased for one or two people (NIS 80 for one and NIS 130 for two). On the bottom level are finger sandwiches on very good bread with the crusts cut off, as they should be. There were egg salad sandwiches and very good smoked salmon on rounds of French bread. There was a third type of sandwich of a spread of egg, walnut and apricot that I didn’t like, and Elisheva says she is in the midst of coming up with new sandwich ideas. (As long as she leaves the smoked salmon we can still be friends.)

Kumkum (credit: Neta Avital) Kumkum (credit: Neta Avital)

From here, it all goes upward both literally and figuratively. The middle level has outstanding scones made by Elisheva, who is a trained pastry chef. They are served with cream and a tiny jar of strawberry jam. Just yum.

The top level is the dessert part, mostly consisting of Elisheva’s homemade creations. There was a grape macaron with caramel filling, a raspberry macaron, tiny lemon meringue pies and small chocolate truffle cubes. Simply delicious, and because they’re so small my trainer Nurit doesn’t have to know about them, right?

If you order the tower, you can choose any type of tea for NIS 20 instead of NIS 30. The servers will refill the water as needed. In terms of tea, there is a wide range of styles and flavors. My husband chose English breakfast and my daughter the De Hong tea, which was a black tea with “notes of orchid” as it was described on the menu.

Elisheva also offered us a bread pudding that was flaky dough surrounding a creamy feeling that was really special. There are also sandwiches which we didn’t try.

We had planned on spending an hour at Kumkum, but it was so pleasant we were there for more than two hours. I can see myself happily whiling away an afternoon reading a good book over tea and scones. It will be almost like a mini vacation.

Kumkum23 Bethlehem Rd., JerusalemPhone: 077-537-3226Hours: Sunday-Thursday 8 a.m.-8 p.m.Friday 8 a.m.-2 p.m. (Reservations recommended on Fridays)Kosher: Tzohar certification

The writer was a guest of the restaurant.



Tags restaurant food restaurants Jerusalem food review
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Most Read

1

Security alert for Jewish community in San Antonio, Texas lifted

FBI headquarters building is seen in Washington, U.S., December 7, 2018
2

Ohio lawmaker wants to teach the Holocaust ‘from the perspective of the Nazis'

Part of the skyline of Akron, Ohio, May 2020.
3

Massive dangerous asteroid Bennu not solid rock, like ball pit - NASA

This mosaic of the asteroid Bennu was created using observations made by NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft that was in close proximity to the asteroid for over two years.
4

Church of the Holy Sepulchre excavation unveils remains from Constantine's time

Remains dating back to the period of Roman Emperor Constantine at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher have been uncovered in excavations carried out in conjunction with a complex two-year project to repair and restore pavement stones of the ancient church.
5

Russia building new laser weapon to disable foreign satellites - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony to launch a new large-scale production facility at the plant of Bratskchemsyntez drugmaker owned by Pharmasyntez Group, via a video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia November 26, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by