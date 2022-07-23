The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Food & Recipes

Smoke Burger: The shuk's only mehadrin burger place - review

Matan Zizo's decision to get a mehadrin kashrut was mostly for his father, who only eats mehadrin.

By LINDA GRADSTEIN
Published: JULY 23, 2022 11:34
Smoke Burger (photo credit: NETANEL CHURGIN)
Smoke Burger
(photo credit: NETANEL CHURGIN)

Owner Matan Zizo can see the entire kitchen from a variety of angles via cameras from his office on the third floor above Smoke Burger in the Jerusalem shuk. He checks that all of the workers are wearing gloves and shows me the meat fresh for my burger being ground. He says he opened the restaurant in the shuk because, “I love food.”

The decision to get a mehadrin kashrut was mostly for his father, who only eats mehadrin. Matan comes from a family of butchers and knows his way around a cow.

By the time my foodie son and I come downstairs, the table is covered with almost everything on the menu. There are a few surprises. First, there is only plastic cutlery which makes cutting meat difficult. Matan opened Smoke Burger nine months ago, at the height of Covid, and said that so many customers asked for disposable cutlery, he decided to use it exclusively.

Plastic spoons and forks. (credit: GLEB GARANICH/REUTERS)Plastic spoons and forks. (credit: GLEB GARANICH/REUTERS)

The meal

Our meal started with delicious crispy fried chicken wings in panko, with two dipping sauces (NIS 49). The wings were cooked perfectly, and the coating was crunchy and delicious. This was probably the highlight of our meal.

Next, we tried the asado (NIS 68), a 350-gram pile of smoked, pulled beef topped with very good homemade chimchurri. But my son and I found it dry, and it had an unpleasant aftertaste, almost like an ashtray. I asked Matan to taste the dish, which he did, and immediately took it off the table.

“It was smoked about 20 minutes too long,” he said, returning with a small plate of fresh asado, which was not dry and much less smoky.

While I appreciated Matan’s efforts, the first asado should not have been served. Some of it, of course, is a matter of taste. As my good friend and scotch guru Laura Cornfield will tell you, I am not a fan of even slightly smoky Scotch, despite her efforts to expand my palate.

Matan says he wants the customer to be happy, and if a customer orders the smoked burger and is not happy with it, he will replace it with a regular burger.

The smoked burger (NIS 59 for a 250-gram burger) was good but not outstanding. The smoke was gentler here and the burger was fresh, but something was missing. There are gluten free buns available for an extra NIS 3.90.

We also tried the lamb breast (NIS 120), which was tasty but very fatty. Matan says he always tells customers that they should only order the dish if they like fatty meat.

All of the meat is imported from Argentina. If you order a meal, it comes with regular or sweet potato chips, made from frozen potatoes, as they are in most places. The sweet potato chips were especially good. They also have three beers on tap, including Pauliner, which I enjoyed with my dinner.

There is a special children’s menu, and seating both outside and inside.

The kashrut is mehadrin and Matan says that Smoke Burger is the only mehadrin burger place in the shuk. It is also available on 10 Bis and Wolt.

Smoke BurgerHa’armonim 3Hours: Sunday-Thursday 12 noon – midnightFriday: until 2 hours before ShabbatSaturday night: opens an hour after Shabbat endsKashrut: Mehadrin

The writer was a guest of the restaurant.



Tags restaurant food hamburger food review Mahane Yehuda
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Most Read

1

Khamenei adviser says Tehran 'capable of building nuclear bomb'

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attends a meeting via video conference with people from East Azarbaijan in Tehran, Iran, February 17, 2022.
2

'Ben Shapiro, you've spun your last dreidel' - armed activist in video

Conservative political commentator, writer and lawyer Ben Shapiro speaks at the 2018 Politicon in Los Angeles, California on October 21, 2018. The two day event covers all things political with dozens of high profile political figures.
3

Nikki Haley hints at 2024 presidential run at Christian Zionist rally

THEN-US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council in 2018.
4

Greek Orthodox Jerusalem Patriarch warns Biden of 'extremist Jewish' threat

Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III leads the "Washing of the Feet" ceremony on Easter Holy Week in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, April 21, 2022.
5

Biden visits east Jerusalem without Israeli flag on limousine

Screenshots from Israel Police video showing that an Israeli flag on Biden's vehicle was replaced with an American flag when entering east Jerusalem

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by