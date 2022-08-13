The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Food & Recipes

Celebrating birthdays in Jerusalem at the Mamilla Rooftop

Good wine, lamb chops and duck breast are the perfect way to celebrate a birthday. Oh, and the Jerusalem skyline at sunset is nice too.

By LINDA GRADSTEIN
Published: AUGUST 13, 2022 11:55
Lamb chops at the Mamilla Rooftop. (photo credit: DANIEL LEILEH)
Lamb chops at the Mamilla Rooftop.
(photo credit: DANIEL LEILEH)

I recently celebrated a milestone birthday, or as they say in Hebrew, I changed my area code. For all of you who are curious, I turned 40... yet again. But as my daughter told me, “You are just one day older than you were yesterday.”

In any case, I wanted somewhere special to celebrate, and the invitation to try the Mamilla Rooftop came at a perfect time. I’ve written here before about how much I often enjoy hotel restaurants. Just walking into the Mamilla Rooftop made me feel like I was going on a little vacation – a feeling that intensified as I walked into the 8th-floor restaurant. I was there just a little before sunset, and the golden light over Jerusalem was breathtaking. The view is simply amazing.

The wine waiter, Shachar, was knowledgeable about the wine list, and we each ordered a glass. The list is extensive (all the wines are Israeli), but there are just a few wines by the glass. For me it was the Gvaot Vineyard Dance, and for my husband a glass of Jezreel Nahalal. They were both excellent blends that we thoroughly enjoyed.

But before we could drink our wine, head sommelier Efi Kotz came over to say hello, and as he recognized me as a fellow “wine person,” we began to geek out over the restaurant’s extensive all-Israeli wine list, while my husband surreptitiously checked his phone. When I told Efi it was my birthday, he insisted on treating us to a glass of what I consider the best sparkling wine made in Israel, the Yarden Blanc de Blanc. Sipping it as I watched the Jerusalem sunset was a pleasure indeed.

For the first course, my husband chose grouper shwarma (NIS 78) with tehina, spicy tomato salad, herbs and lime. It was a large portion and well made. I couldn’t help myself and went for the goose liver (NIS 126), a relatively large portion with cherry tomato jam, burnt pita and a balsamic reduction, topped with pistachio nuts, an indulgent and delicious appetizer. I would have preferred it just a little less cooked, but I hadn’t specified that when I ordered.

Goose liver at the Mamilla Rooftop. (credit: DANIEL LEILEH) Goose liver at the Mamilla Rooftop. (credit: DANIEL LEILEH)

Our main courses almost caused a marital spat. Cliff went for the lamb chops (NIS 186), with three lamb chops and not an ounce of fat. It came with eggplant and bulgur carpaccio, roasted sweet potato and lamb stock. I chose the duck breast (NIS 146), cooked and seared sous vide in a maple and caramel sauce. It was sliced thinly, and each bite was a treat.

Now for the spat. As soon as I looked at the menu, I knew Cliff would order lamb chops. I wanted to taste both the lamb chops and the duck. So, I proposed we do what we usually do and switch plates halfway. However, after one bite of the lamb chops, he said, “This is amazing. No way I’m switching.”

I glared at him and then played the birthday card, and of course, he gave in.

I was too full for dessert, but Cliff ordered the fondant (NIS 46) with Valrhona chocolate and pecan coffee ice cream. Somehow, one showed up for me, too, and although full, I managed a few bites, and it was excellent.

A word about prices and value for money. I always include the prices in a review so you can know more or less what a meal will cost you. The Rooftop is certainly not cheap, but I think it’s excellent value for the money. In fact, a friend from the US is visiting in September and invited my husband and me out to dinner anywhere we want. And, yes, I”ll be making a reservation at the Rooftop.

Mamilla RooftopMamilla HotelHours: Sunday-Thursday, 6 p.m.-11 p.m.; Friday/Shabbat, 12 p.m.-11 p.m. (menu on Shabbat limited to cold food)Phone: (02) 548-2230Kashrut: Jerusalem RabbinateThe writer was a guest of the restaurant.



Tags food food in israel food prices israeli food jerusalem food mamilla mall jerusalem food review
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Most Read

1

Over 350 rockets fired toward Israel, sirens sound in Tel Aviv

Israeli police inspect a vehicle that was damaged following rockets attack from Gaza towards Israel in Ashkelon, Israel August 6, 2022.
2

Gigantic supercharged lightning bolt jets mapped for first time - study

Gigantic jet seen from International Gemini Observatory in Mauna Kea, Hawaii
3

Israel decides: No more American and Canadian medical students

AFFILIATED WITH BGU’s Medical School, Assuta Ashdod is helping to train Israel’s next generation of physicians
4

After new Gaza strike, Israel says it has killed all Islamic Jihad leaders

A salvo of rockets is fired from Gaza City toward Israel, on August 6, 2022.
5

Gantz approves draft of over 25,000 reservists after IDF strikes in Gaza

Smoke and fire rise above Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza strip, during an Israeli air strike, on August 5, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by