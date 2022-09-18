Oktoberfest returns to Munich after 2-year COVID-19 pandemic hiatus

After Oktoberfest, the world's largest beer festival, was put on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it returned on Saturday to Munich, Germany, Reuters reported.

"There will be an unrestricted (festival), which will hopefully give a lot of people a lot of pleasure." Munich mayor Dieter Reiter

Munich mayor Dieter Reiter said there would be no COVID-19 restrictions at this year's celebration.

"There will be an unrestricted (festival), which will hopefully give a lot of people a lot of pleasure," he said in April, according to Reuters.

After a two-year coronavirus break, Munich's famous Oktoberfest is back. pic.twitter.com/4vt8eRraAu — Benjamin Alvarez (@BenjAlvarez1) September 17, 2022

At the time, Reiter said that there was a possibility that Oktoberfest could be canceled for the third year in a row if COVID-19 restrictions were restored.

Fortunately, the event went on without a hitch.

What do people do at Oktoberfest?

Thousands of people wore traditional Bavarian leather trousers called lederhosen at the event, which is typically attended by about 6 million people per year, according to the report.

O'zapft is! King is ready for Oktoberfest! The less said about the pour the better #packmas #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/qEqi3mkvGs — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) September 17, 2022

Common activities for attendees include eating sausages, pretzel or pork knuckle, listening to oompah bands and, of course, drinking beer.

The time has finally arrived: The #Oktoberfest, Europe's largest folk festival, opens today! Wiesn-fans can visit the festival in #Munich until October 3. Have you ever been to Oktoberfest or is it still on your bucket list? Write us in the comments #Ozapftis pic.twitter.com/DCD7t9Rdrg — Insights into Germany | deutschland.de (@ger_trends) September 17, 2022

Oktoberfest runs from September 17 to October 3.