Oktoberfest returns to Munich after 2-year COVID-19 pandemic hiatus

Oktoberfest, the world's largest beer festival, runs from September 17 to October 3.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 18, 2022 04:46

Updated: SEPTEMBER 18, 2022 04:47
A visitor cheers after finishing a mug of beer during the official opening the world's largest beer festival, the 187th Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany, September 17, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/MICHAELA REHLE)
A visitor cheers after finishing a mug of beer during the official opening the world's largest beer festival, the 187th Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany, September 17, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MICHAELA REHLE)

After Oktoberfest, the world's largest beer festival, was put on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it returned on Saturday to Munich, Germany, Reuters reported.

"There will be an unrestricted (festival), which will hopefully give a lot of people a lot of pleasure."

Munich mayor Dieter Reiter

Munich mayor Dieter Reiter said there would be no COVID-19 restrictions at this year's celebration.

"There will be an unrestricted (festival), which will hopefully give a lot of people a lot of pleasure," he said in April, according to Reuters.

At the time, Reiter said that there was a possibility that Oktoberfest could be canceled for the third year in a row if COVID-19 restrictions were restored.

Fortunately, the event went on without a hitch.

What do people do at Oktoberfest?

Thousands of people wore traditional Bavarian leather trousers called lederhosen at the event, which is typically attended by about 6 million people per year, according to the report.

Common activities for attendees include eating sausages, pretzel or pork knuckle, listening to oompah bands and, of course, drinking beer.

Oktoberfest runs from September 17 to October 3.



Tags germany festival beer Oktoberfest

