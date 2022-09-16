The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

A more durable COVID-19 vaccine protects rodents from Omicron and Delta - study

Study authors concluded that their combined vaccination approach provides broader protection against the SARS-CoV-2 variants. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 16, 2022 05:42

Updated: SEPTEMBER 16, 2022 05:43
The COVID-19 vaccine (illustrative). (photo credit: PIXABAY)
The COVID-19 vaccine (illustrative).
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

Research published on Wednesday in Science: Translational Medicine generated a new type of COVID-19 vaccine that could be even more effective against the Delta and Omicron variants than existing vaccines.

Ever since the outbreak of SARS-CoV-2 in late 2019, scientists all over the world have been racing to create safe and effective vaccines and treatments for the highly infectious respiratory illness. 

“Given that large segments of the human population have been vaccinated with the first-generation vaccines or infected with SARS-CoV-2, it is important to also assess our combined vaccine approach as boosters in animal models or humans with preexisting immunity.”

Study authors

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson all developed vaccines against COVID which were distributed worldwide throughout 2021 and significantly brought down the infection rate and the death toll. However, as more of the population became immunized, the virus mutated producing the Delta variant in the fall of 2021 and the Omicron variant in early 2022. 

This September 2022 peer-reviewed study puts forward the results of a new vaccine tested on rodents.

Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine are pictured in a General practitioners practice in Berlin, Germany, April 10, 2021. (credit: REUTERS) Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine are pictured in a General practitioners practice in Berlin, Germany, April 10, 2021. (credit: REUTERS)

Research methods and conclusions

"Emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern, including the highly transmissible Omicron and Delta strains, has posed constant challenges to the current COVID-19 vaccines that principally target the viral spike protein (S)," explained the study authors. "Here, we report a nucleoside-modified messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine that expresses the more conserved viral nucleoprotein (mRNA-N) and show that mRNA-N vaccination alone can induce modest control of SARS-CoV-2."

The scientists vaccinated hamsters, "combining mRNA-N with the clinically proven S-expressing mRNA vaccine  induced robust protection against both Delta and Omicron variants," per the study. They then exposed them to the Delta and Omicron variants, and found their new vaccine formula to be very effective. 

“Given that large segments of the human population have been vaccinated with the first-generation vaccines or infected with SARS-CoV-2, it is important to also assess our combined vaccine approach as boosters in animal models or humans with preexisting immunity,” the study authors pointed out.

Study authors concluded that their combined vaccination approach provides broader protection against the SARS-CoV-2 variants. 



Tags health delta vaccine COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine Assuta Health Omicron
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists find COVID-19 antibodies that can make boosters unnecessary

The COVID-19 vaccine (illustrative).
2

Is there evidence of an Iran-Russia drone war on Ukraine? - analysis

A part of an unmanned aerial vehicle, what Ukrainian military authorities described as an Iranian made suicide drone Shahed-136 and which was shot down near the town of Kupiansk, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, is seen in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released September 13, 2022
3

Why did Queen Elizabeth II never come visit Israel? - comment

Lord Rabbi Sacks with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace
4

Russia gives up key northeast towns as Ukrainian forces advance

A man stands next to a business and entertainment centre heavily damaged by a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine September 9, 2022
5

Britain's King Charles III is a problem for the Palestinians - opinion

KING CHARLES III, as the Prince of Wales, meets with Palestinian Authority head Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem, 2020.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by