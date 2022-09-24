Wine Talk: All the fun of the fair

Here we go again, another Rosh Hashanah. It is wine-buying time. Just be sure to buy at the price point and wine style you want. Don’t be swayed by the worry of what others think. Wine is meant to be enjoyed, and this can happen at every level. Here are some recommendations:

WINE DRINKERS: Up to NIS 50

Hayotzer Bereshit Petit Verdot 2021 . It is rare to find entry-level wines that are not Cabernet and Merlot. That is why I was drawn to this Petit Verdot. This is the fourth most planted variety in Israel, usually used in blends. It is worth a try. Hayotzer Winery is a reasonably new brand created by a branch of the Shor family, who have been making wine for a long time.

Tabor Adama Sauvignon Blanc 2021 . Israeli Sauvignon Blanc has come on leaps and bounds. These days, I prefer these to Israeli Chardonnays. This Tabor expression is a home banker. Aromatic and refreshing, it is consistently one of our best Sauvignons. Tabor are masters of white wines. This comes in a screw cap, which I love. It makes it so easy.

CONNOISSEURS: NIS 100-150

Miraval Rosé 2021 . This is the brand created by celebs Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt that has survived their separation. It is a Provence rosé, which comes in a stylish dumpy bottle and is not cheap. However, Israelis love it. What is notable is that a kosher cuvee has been produced, so those observing kashrut may enjoy it for the first time.

FEINSCHMECKERS: NIS 150 +

Flam Camellia 2021 . Flam Winery is one of our finest small wineries, owned by two brothers. This wine is named for their mother, who has been the backbone of the winery but behind the scenes. It is an exquisitely balanced Chardonnay. A nose of citrus and wildflowers, with an understated creamy note. The oak is there but is in the background in a supporting role.

THERE ARE a few wine writers, as opposed to wine critics, who write delightfully about wine. The greatest of them all is Hugh Johnson. The current maestro always worth seeking out is Andrew Jefford, who writes for Decanter. A third is Eric Asimov, who signed off last week as the wine writer for The New York Times with a beautiful piece.

Some of his prose I have to share with you. He wrote: “I consider learning to love wine more important than learning facts about it. Why? Because with study comes obligation but with love comes curiosity.” He goes on to recommend learning about wine in the most natural of environments “with meals, friends and family, rather than in a more clinical setting. ...wine, like a meal, is a social pleasure.”

So beautifully put and so true. With all the formal studying about wine and learning to taste by rote, it is important to remember the golden thread. Thank you for reminding us what it is all about.

Shana tova! 

The writer is a wine industry insider turned wine writer, who has advanced Israeli wine for 35 years. He is often referred to as the English voice of Israeli wines and is the wine writer for The Jerusalem Post. www.adammontefiore.com