Papi Pizza: Eco-aware pizza in Rabin Square, Tel Aviv - review

Located on Rabin Square in the middle of Tel Aviv, Papi Pizza serves excellent Neapolitan-style pizzas made from fresh ingredients. Following the farm-to-table trend, this cool place also offers salads, drinks, desserts and music, but we decided to try their delivery service and loved gobbling up their chef pizzas in front of the TV.

Established during the COVID lockdown, Papi Pizza was set up by a few friends from kibbutzim and moshavim who got together and wanted to provide their customers with an “all-round experience of great product, great service, fast delivery and innovative technologies.”

The idea of farm-to-table is a major theme here, getting their produce from local, small farmers and dairies. Another aspect that the owners feel strongly about is using only ecologically produced ingredients and producing as little waste as possible, using recycled materials and eco-friendly design.

The chef behind the pizza is Yiftah Koren, who places great importance on seasonal produce and introducing ingredients from diverse ethnic origins. He follows traditional Italian cuisine, but gives the pizzas a modern, delectable interpretation.

Tel Aviv municipality building. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Excellent pizza crust from a real stone oven

Baked in a real stone pizza oven, the crust of Papi Pizza is indeed excellent. As lovers of classics, we decided not to try the Caribbean pizza or the Spicy Cheddar, though they both sounded really tempting, and chose one called De Naknik, (pepperoni), which was really tasty, and their Balkan Pizza, with pesto, tomato, zucchini, toasted peppers, Iraqi cheese and fresh za’atar, which we loved.

The pizzas are available as small (NIS 62) and family (NIS 89). Papi Pizza also offers specials, such as Labane with roasted artichoke (NIS 44), arancini, which they call Fantastic Fungi – balls of risotto made with mushroom and cheese served with Parmesan cream (NIS 44), and salads.

We did taste two of their desserts – the coconut Malabi (NIS 25) served with beetroot syrup and roasted pistachio, which was very satisfying; and the Tiramisu (NIS 39) which was ok, and had all the right boxes ticked, but not great. The delivery was very efficient and prompt and the food arrived hot and beautifully packed. We are certainly going to add them to our list of favorite pizzas.

Papi Pizza1 Sderot David Hamelech, Tel Aviv Open Sun., 5 p.m.-midnight; Mon. & Tue., 12 p.m.-midnight; Wed.-Sat., 12 p.m.-1 a.m.Not kosher

The writer was a guest of the restaurant.