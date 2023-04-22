The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Food & Recipes

'Palomino': Friday Italian brunch in Israel - review

I have been a fan of Palomino since it opened two years ago. So when Alon Ravia, one of the owners of Palomino, invited me to their new Friday brunch, I was happy to say yes.

By LINDA GRADSTEIN
Published: APRIL 22, 2023 11:42
Palomino (photo credit: LINDA GRADSTEIN)
Palomino
(photo credit: LINDA GRADSTEIN)

Lately, I find myself reviewing brunches that also seem to be somewhat of a new trend in Israeli restaurants. Hotels, of course, have always had the abundant Israeli breakfast usually included in the price of the room.

The advantages of a Friday brunch are obvious. It’s a great way to start the weekend and if you time it correctly and eat strategically, you should just be getting hungry again when it’s time for Shabbat dinner.

I have been a fan of Palomino since it opened two years ago. First of all, any restaurant that has a neon sign saying “Leave the gun and take the cannoli” knows what it’s doing. I have enjoyed their happy hour numerous times (pro tip: it’s 1+1 on cocktails every weekday from 5 to 7 p.m.). I also like the tapas idea where you order a few small plates to share and get to taste several dishes.

What's on the menu at Palomino's new Friday brunch?

So when Alon Ravia, one of the owners of Palomino, invited me to their new Friday brunch, I was happy to say yes. The brunch here is a combination of a buffet and ordering from a menu, in effect the best of both worlds and costs NIS 98 per person. There is a kids meal of omelet or scrambled eggs or a fried egg plus a drink for NIS 55.

The buffet is limited but each dish is very good. Most interesting among the buffet dishes was a tuna carpaccio dusted with parmigiana cheese. The tuna was sliced thinly, as carpaccio should be. Next to it was an even better cured salmon that was sliced more thickly. I am a huge fan of raw or cured fish and I enjoyed this very much.

Palomino (credit: LINDA GRADSTEIN) Palomino (credit: LINDA GRADSTEIN)

There was a very good Caesar salad, a cherry tomato salad and several goat cheeses from Gad Dairy. My only disappointment was the bread. It was not made on-site and was served cut into chunks. Perhaps it had been cut too early but the bread was slightly stale. I didn’t bother going back for more bread as I had more than enough food without it.

There are six choices from the menu. I chose the Eggs Benedict, which was poached eggs on toasted brioche, with spinach, cream and Hollandaise sauce that was obviously homemade. It was a delicious dish.

My favorite daughter chose the French toast, which also came on brioche bread with whipped cream, cinnamon, maple syrup and strawberries. She saved me a small piece, which I had for dessert.

Each breakfast comes with a glass of orange juice or lemonade and one hot drink – in my case, a strong cappuccino.

You can also add NIS 10 or NIS 15 and magically turn your juice into a cocktail – a mimosa, lemon arak, Aperol spritz or orange Campari. Now, I usually don’t drink during the day (wink, wink) but felt a deep responsibility to my readers to try an alcoholic beverage (notwithstanding the fact that I had tried several cocktails there in the past) so I upgraded to an orange Campari, which made me very happy.

My only other complaint was that there wasn’t any dessert on offer. Alon says he could offer desserts but then would have to raise the price. Overall, it was great value for money, which kept me full until Shabbat dinner.

Palomino Italian LoungeKing George St. 41Friday brunch 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.Phone: 077-362-7511Kashrut: Tzohar

The writer was a guest of the restaurant.



Tags restaurant food italy food review

Hot Opinion

Most Read

1

Modified Mediterranean diet twice as healthy as original - Israeli study

Food is seen on a table at a restaurant at the port of El Masnou, near Barcelona May 16, 2008. The Spanish government is leading a bid to persuade UNESCO to put the Mediterranean diet on the world heritage list.
2

Iran will destroy Tel Aviv, Haifa at slightest Israeli action - Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and military commanders watch as military equipment passes by during a ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran April 18, 2022.
3

Russian officials tried to use Putin's cancer to 'throw' Ukraine war - leaked intel

RUSSIA’S PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government at the Kremlin, last month. He has claimed that the economy has shrugged off the sanctions.
4

Israel seeks US support for IDF buildup as expert predicts Iran strike

An Israeli F15 fighter jet takes off during a joint international aerial training exercise at Uvda military air base in southern Israel, dubbed ‘Blue Flag 2017.’
5

Skeleton-like Mars rock formation sparks internet excitement

Fishbone-like rock formations in the Gale crater on Mars
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by