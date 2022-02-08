Six Israeli restaurants makes ‘Top 50’ in MENA region list

Six restaurants located in Israel have made it to the top 50 ranking of restaurants in the Middle East and North Africa region.

OCD, the Israeli restaurant headed by Chef Raz Rahav, was ranked third in the prestigious restaurant listing. OCD is one of the leading Israeli restaurants and warrants inclusion on the list and prestigious restaurant ranking.

In ninth place was Tel Aviv's George & John, followed by:

HaBasta (14th place)

Animar (17th place)

Pescado (24th place)

Milgo & Milbar (40th place)

The launch event was held Monday in Abu Dhabi when the winning restaurants in the listing were announced. The listing, whose unofficial name is “50 Best” or “the San Pellegrino Guide,” named after the competition’s main sponsors, was founded over 20 years ago and is considered one of the leading restaurant rankings in the world. The restaurants in the guide were rated by 250 judges from 19 countries in the region, including Israel.

Chef Tomer Tal's delicious creations at George & John (credit: NITZAN RUBIN)