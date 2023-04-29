Pascale’s Kitchen: Shifting gears to Shabbat dinner

Now that we’ve gotten through the spring holidays, during which many of us spent a lot of time and effort preparing special festive dishes, we can finally get back to our regular routine and relax a little. But every week Shabbat comes again, and it’s nice to have tasty dishes to serve to our family.

On weeks like this, when we have no more patience or energy to put together an extensive menu, it’s best to have a few recipes for dishes that are easy and quick that we can put together without too much effort.

For more of Pascale's recipes, click here>>

Just for weeks like this, I’m bringing you a few recipes for savory dishes that are baked in the oven. These are quiches and savory baked goods that are made with puff pastry and can be served with just about any other food as a main or side dish. One of the most fun aspects of baking savory dishes is that you can get really creative and put your own special, unique touches on each dish.

The first thing you need to decide is what kind of dough you want to use, then what the filling will be. All that’s left is to brush the top of the pie with egg wash and bake it until it turns golden brown. Sometimes you can skip the dough altogether and just mix together some vegetables with cheese or beef and add some herbs and spices. The pan keeps all these tasty ingredients together while it cooks and browns in the oven.

This week, I’m bringing you recipes for a puff pastry vegetable pie, for which you can use prepared puff pastry. One of the best aspects of this recipe is that you can use any type of spread and whichever vegetables you want. Just make sure to keep an eye on your timer so as not to overcook the pie. You should take it out of the oven the moment the edge of the crust begins to brown and the filling has softened.

Bagels with sesame seeds (credit: PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN)

The second recipe is for bagels with sesame seeds, which are a perfect addition to any meal.

The third recipe is for a beet and leek quiche. I love the combination of beets and leeks; and when you add the Swiss chard, cheeses, onion, herbs and mushrooms, the pie becomes absolutely delectable. In addition, the mint adds so much to the incredible aroma. This quiche goes really nicely with fresh challah.

Puff pastry vegetable pie

Use a 24 cm. x 34 cm. pan.

1 package (400 gr.) prepared puff pastry

1 Tbsp. pickled lemon spread

1-2 Tbsp. harissa

2-3 Tbsp. pesto or other spread (optional)

3 medium tomatoes, sliced

1 onion, thinly sliced

5-6 slices of fried eggplant (optional)

8-10 cherry tomatoes

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

Topping:

2-3 sprigs of basil

Roll out the puff pastry so that it fits your pan. Transfer the pastry to the pan, and press it down into the bottom and sides. Pinch the edge with your fingers to create a wave or curl design.

Spread a thin layer of pickled lemon spread on top of the pastry, then a layer of harissa, and on top a layer of pesto or other spread.

Arrange three rows of tomato slices on top of the spread. Pull apart the onion rings and spread them out on top of the tomato slices. Add the eggplant slices and the cherry tomatoes. Drizzle some olive oil on top, then sprinkle some salt and pepper.

Bake in an oven that has been preheated to 210° for 15 minutes. Then, lower the temperature to 190° or 200° and bake for another 15-20 minutes until the pie is golden brown.

Level of difficulty: MediumTime: 1 hourStatus: Parve

Bagels with sesame seeds

Makes 8 medium bagels.

½ kg. flour, sifted

1 ½ Tbsp. dry yeast

3 Tbsp. sugar

1½ cups water

¼ cup oil

1 tsp. salt

For dipping:

2 liters water

2 Tbsp. baking soda

½ cup sugar-free silan or honey

Egg wash:

1 egg, beaten with 1 tsp. water or oil

Toppings:

Sesame seeds

Kosher salt

Add the flour, yeast and sugar to the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with a dough hook and mix on low speed. While mixing, slowly add the water (you might not need to use all the water) and oil. When the dough begins to form, add the salt. Continue mixing for another 7 minutes on medium speed until the dough is soft. Cover the bowl with a towel and let the dough rise for 30 minutes.

Just before the dough has finished rising, pour the water, baking soda and silan or honey into a large pot. Mix, bring to a boil, then lower the heat.

Separate the dough into 8 pieces. Roll out each piece into a strip that’s as long and thin as possible. Fold the strip over so that one end is touching the other end. Twist the two strands together like a screw, then press the two ends together to form a circle. Do the same with the rest of the pieces of dough.

Add 3 or 4 of the bagels to the pot with the hot water and silan and cook for 30-40 seconds. Cooking them for just a short time gives them the dark color from the silan and makes the crust nice and crispy.

Remove the bagels with a slotted spoon and place them on a baking tray that is lined with baking paper. Brush the bagels with egg wash and sprinkle sesame seeds and kosher salt on top. Bake them in an oven that has been preheated to 180° for 25-30 minutes until they’ve become golden brown.

Level of difficulty: MediumTime: 1 hourStatus: Parve

Beet and leek quiche (credit: PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN)

Beet and leek quiche

Use an 18 cm. x 25 cm. oval pan.

2 Tbsp. olive oil

2 medium onions, chopped

8 mushrooms, thinly sliced

3 leeks, cooked in water until softened, then drained

4 Swiss chard, sliced

½ cup parsley and cilantro, chopped

Leaves of 3 sprigs of mint, chopped (optional)

150 gr. Safed cheese, crumbled

½ cup hard cheese, crumbled

1 container cottage cheese 5% fat

4 medium eggs

4 Tbsp. flour, sifted

½ tsp. baking powder

Salt and pepper, to taste

¼ - ½ tsp. nutmeg

For lining of pan:

Oil spray

1 tsp. cornstarch

1 Tbsp. breadcrumbs or crushed pretzels

Toppings:

¼ cup sesame seeds

Chopped parsley

Heat the olive oil in a large pan. Add the chopped onion and sauté until translucent. Add the mushrooms and sauté another 3 minutes. Remove from heat and transfer to a large bowl.

Slice the leeks and add them to the bowl with the mushrooms. Add the Swiss chard, parsley, cilantro and mint and mix. Add the rest of the ingredients and mix. Taste and adjust seasoning.

Spray the pan with the oil and then sprinkle cornstarch and breadcrumbs on top and sides.

Pour the vegetable mixture into the pan and flatten. Sprinkle the sesame seeds on top.

Bake in an oven that has been preheated to 180° for 45-50 minutes or until a toothpick stuck into the center of the quiche comes out dry. Remove and let cool a little before serving. Sprinkle chopped parsley on top and serve.

Level of difficulty: MediumTime: 1 hourStatus: Dairy

Translated by Hannah Hochner.