This is what will happen to your body without white rice for a month

Rice is a staple food for many around the world, and has become an integral part of the daily diet, so much so that many cannot do without at least one serving of rice at every meal. But, studies show that eating rice is not always good for one's health.

While rice provides essential carbohydrates, it is also high in starch and lacking in certain nutrients. According to the "Indian Express" website, excessive consumption of refined white rice can lead to high blood sugar levels and weight gain.

Priya Parma, head of the nutrition department at the Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute in India, said that giving up rice for a month can help with weight loss and stabilize blood sugar levels since it is rich in carbohydrates.

Ria Desai, a nutritionist at the Wockhardt Hospital, also in India, explained that completely giving up rice for a month can lead to some weight loss, but only if the rice is not replaced by other grains and calories and the total amount of carbohydrates in the diet is limited, explaining that blood sugar levels will decrease "only during a period of Abstinence" from Rice.

"Once a person starts eating rice again, the glucose levels will start to change again," she said, noting that the important fact is that eating a small bowl of rice in the right way is not harmful to the body.

Muscle breakdown

Experts usually recommend a balanced diet that includes a variety of foods rich in nutrients, so excluding rice from the menu can be temporary to reduce the amount of carbohydrates a person eats.

According to Parma, "rice, a simple carbohydrate, can easily be converted into a complex carbohydrate meal by adding vegetables and protein to the meal. Carbohydrates are very necessary for energy production and not eating them at all can make a person weak because the body starts using protein by breaking down muscles to produce energy which also leads to a deficiency that is rich in vitamins and minerals. That's why the weight loss comes from breaking down muscles and not from burning fat, something that should be avoided."

Important tips

It is recommended to eat limited amounts of white rice and replace it with brown rice. Add fiber to the rice in the form of vegetables, seeds and nuts.

Add proteins: when mixed with certain grains they become proteins that are better absorbed by the body.