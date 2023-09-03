The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Food & Recipes

Basel Switzerland’s kosher chef mensch and menschette

While Basel was a hub of Jewish activity in the past, most recently only one kosher restaurant has survived.

By BARBARA ANGELAKIS
Published: SEPTEMBER 3, 2023 05:05
FROM LEFT, Elli Benaiah, Meyer Harroch, Mirjam Benaiah, Barbara Angelakis, and Michelle Landau. (photo credit: Elli Benaiah)
FROM LEFT, Elli Benaiah, Meyer Harroch, Mirjam Benaiah, Barbara Angelakis, and Michelle Landau.
(photo credit: Elli Benaiah)

On a recent Jewish Heritage press trip to Switzerland, we spent a few days in Basel visiting the synagogues and prosperous neighborhoods where Jews thrived during the 20th century, and where a small community is still active today. While Basel was a hub of Jewish activity in the past, most recently only one kosher restaurant has survived. 

We ran into a glitch since it was pre-Pesach and the restaurant numnum dEllicious! was closed for cleaning prior to the holiday. What a conundrum! Not so for owner/chef Elli Benaiah and his wife Mirjam. They did the mensch thing and opened their kitchen and their home to perfect strangers on the day before they were to leave for Israel to celebrate the holiday with their family. 

Benaiah is a true Renaissance man with a background as exotic as his food. He was born in London where his parents met during his father’s British Army service. His mother was born in Halberstadt, Germany into the famous Auerbach rabbinic family that fled during the Holocaust years to what was then known as Palestine. His father was born in Calcutta, India, to a Baghdadi Iraqi family. 

Baghdadi Jews are descendants of Jewish families who migrated from Iraq and other Arab countries and settled in India during the 18th and 19th centuries. Although the population initially sought to maintain its cultural identity by establishing its own prayer houses and communities, the customs and cuisine of the adopted country slowly began to influence the community. Resulting from the determination to remain strictly kosher, but seduced by Indian cooking methods and ingredients readily available in the country that was now their home, a whole new fare emerged and the melding of the two cultures resulted in what is today called Indian Baghdadi cuisine. 

Benaiah’s cross-cultural roots were influenced by being born in London, returning with his family to Israel, and finally immigrating to Toronto when he was still young. In Canada, he studied and practiced criminal law before the desire to return to Israel led him to continue his career path as an eminent practicing attorney in Tel Aviv. All the while, Benaiah nurtured his love of cooking and his desire to keep alive his culture and the foods he grew up enjoying on Friday night Shabbat dinners and holiday celebrations. 

Benaiah dispels the vision of a traditional Jewish kosher chef preparing Mitteleuropean, or even Middle Eastern, dishes familiar throughout the world. He brings a whole new dimension to “kosher” cuisine, embracing his culture through a love of cooking he learned from his Indian grandmother – and melding the cuisines of Israel and Canada into his own special kosher milieu. 

MAFRUM LIBYAN Beef, eggplant, and potato. (credit: BARBARA ANGELAKIS) MAFRUM LIBYAN Beef, eggplant, and potato. (credit: BARBARA ANGELAKIS)

“I learned to love cooking from my Indian grandmother, but it was the multicultural Israel-Toronto experience that solidified my love of multiculturalism and gastronomy,” he said.

His wife Mirjam also has a storied background. She was born and raised in Basel, Switzerland where her family settled after escaping from Austria during the Shoah. The couple met in Israel. 

Once married, they opened their home in Kfar-Saba to cater Indian family-style kosher meals for private groups. At one point they were one of the top featured local restaurants on Trip Advisor and received many write-ups in the Israel press. Eventually, Elli gave up his law practice in Tel Aviv and relocated to Basel with Mirjam, where they followed their hearts and stomachs and opened a kosher restaurant – becoming the official kosher caterer under the supervision of the Rabbinate of the Israelitische Gemeinde Basel (IGB) – the Basel Jewish Community.

How Shabbat begins

OUR SABBATH dinner began with the sharing of homemade challah loafs and dips made from apple chutney and halba (fenugreek relish). After breaking bread came the de rigueur chicken soup but with kreplach instead of the more typical matzo balls that are familiar to me being of Ashkenazi descent. Otherwise, the soup tasted just like my Ukrainian grandmother used to make and which we called “Jewish penicillin” (as do millions of other Jews around the world) knowing it could cure whatever ailed us. We then moved on to the unfamiliar main dish, mahasha which is Baghdai Indian chicken-and-rice-filled tomatoes and onion skins. This was a first for me and the presentation was as beautiful as the dish was delicious. Plump tasty tomatoes and onions cooked together were eye candy. 

Another first for me was mafrum, a Libyan beef-filled eggplant and potato dish similar to Greek moussaka. Black Indian basmati rice complimented the dishes we savored along with sparkling conversation, sharing our life experiences and love of traveling and good food. 

The meal ended with homage to one of Switzerland’s world-honored treats, Swiss chocolate. The chocolate mousse was topped with fresh fruit. Since this abundance of food was prepared just prior to the Benaiah’s departure for the holiday, Elli and Mirjam insisted on doggy bags for the leftovers that we could not possibly have consumed that evening even with the help of long-time Israel friends of the Benaiahs, Jehuda and Michelle Landau.

MAHASHA CHICKEN-and-rice-filled tomatoes and onions. (credit: BARBARA ANGELAKIS) MAHASHA CHICKEN-and-rice-filled tomatoes and onions. (credit: BARBARA ANGELAKIS)

The food was delicious but more so was the gracious hospitality extended to Jewish travelers in a foreign country. We were as comfortable and chatty as if we had spent a lifetime with these people. This spoke to me of the unbroken traditions that connect Jews throughout time and space and the humanity of a religion where food and fellowship unite people. 

Sadly, just recently the IGB, due to its diminishing Jewish community, has withdrawn support for numnum dEllicious! But the Benaiahs are undeterred in their commitment to continue providing a kosher opportunity to locals and tourists alike. 

In the coming months, they will be reorganizing having been given permission from the city to open a kosher in Basel’s main city square stand selling hand-rolled bagels. From there, desire and demand will determine their future course for another kosher kitchen in Basel, Switzerland. 



Related Tags

Hot Opinion

Most Read

1

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
2

Has humanity violated God's boundaries in pursuit of science? - opinion

Efficient encapsulation of molecules – a major technological challenge – makes possible a high loading capacity of molecules.
3

Where is the house sparrow? The bird vanished from our streets due to invasive species

The native house sparrow.
4

Who is the mysterious ‘Jake Segal,’ who tricked women into sex?

"Jake Segal" was not who the women he seduced online thought he was.
5

Rare 'blue supermoon' to rise this week, won't return until 2037

The blue moon as seen in the sky, August 30, 2030
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by