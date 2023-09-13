Did you know: Coca cola can be used to clean the toilet?

Coca Cola, the beloved and globally popular beverage, has been a staple in our lives for many years. There is hardly anyone among us who hasn't heard of the iconic "Coca Cola" brand or experienced the unique taste of cola.

This ubiquitous drink constitutes approximately 26% of the global beverage market. In Israel alone, over 200 million liters of cola are sold annually, amounting to a staggering NIS 850 million, with diet versions accounting for half of the sales.

Interestingly, the secret formula of the original Coca Cola is securely guarded in a bank vault in Atlanta, United States, and is known to only a select few.

Despite the ongoing discussions about the health risks associated with carbonated beverages, many people continue to indulge in their cola cravings, with cola ranking at the top of the list.

So, how else can it be used?

Now, an unconventional and surprisingly effective use for cola has emerged: as a toilet cleaning agent.

A video uploaded to YouTube by a woman demonstrates a clever trick for cleaning a dirty toilet. In the video, she showcases a grimy toilet bowl, then pours half a liter of Coca Cola into it. After waiting a few minutes, she flushes the water, and the results are astonishing. The stains vanish as if they were never there. Moreover, aside from its remarkable cleaning prowess that rivals commercial cleaners, Coca Cola boasts another advantage: it's more cost-effective than traditional toilet cleaning products.

For devoted cola enthusiasts, the idea of "wasting" their beloved drink down the toilet might be a hard pill to swallow, and it might make them reconsider sipping cola with the knowledge that it's used for toilet cleaning.

Furthermore, it raises a thought-provoking question: If Coca Cola can work such wonders on a dirty toilet, what effects might it have on the human body?

It's certainly food for thought.