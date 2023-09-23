Delivery man heads to Haifa with a hamburger. A pig steals the bag

A post surfaced on a viral Facebook group with more than 500,000 members capturing the attention of netizens. Yitzhak, a 29-year-old from Haifa, shared his interaction with the delivery service he had used for his dinner order. What he learned when he inquired about the delay was truly astonishing.

Yitzhak said that he ordered a hamburger and closely monitored the order through the app. When the delivery arrived, he noticed that the courier remained stationary in my neighborhood for an unusually long time. Initially, he thought he might be delivering another order, but after waiting for 20 minutes, he decided to contact customer service.

So, what happened?

Upon seeking an explanation, he received this response: The customer service representative could see the courier was en route and expected to arrive in the next few minutes. However, as Yitzchak pointed out, the delivery man had been "idling" for 20 minutes.

After further investigation, the representative offered their apologies and explained that he spoke to the courier and when he was about to drop off the order, a pig attacked him and made off with the bag."

Yitzhak shared a screenshot of this amusing exchange in the Facebook group and joked that "someone decided to prank me during dinner."

He added the hashtag #LifeInHaifa.

His post quickly garnered over 4,000 likes and hundreds of comments, leaving netizens both entertained and astounded.

Credit: Flash 90/Shir Torem

One commenter said it was an imaginative excuse served up by the delivery guy.