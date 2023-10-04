Mixing these fruits in banana smoothies could harm their health value

Summer has ended, and as we bid farewell to delicious smoothies that have become synonymous with the season, we must address a common mistake many of us make when creating one of our favorite summer treats.

Bananas are a sweet and refreshing base for summer smoothies. Still, recent research suggests that the choice of fruits we blend with them can significantly impact the overall nutritional quality of the smoothie. A study published earlier this year in the Journal of Food and Function investigated how different fruit combinations can affect the absorption of essential nutrients.

Component No. 1: Flavonoids

Before delving into the study's findings, let's first explore the potent components found in some of our beloved fruits: flavonoids.

These compounds act as powerful antioxidants, potentially enhancing brain and nervous system function while reducing the risk of heart disease.

The study focused on how various fruit combinations influence the body's ability to absorb these flavonoids optimally. Surprisingly, the research revealed that a specific combination of bananas and berries can substantially reduce the absorption of flavonoids by the body. A banana is seen in this illustration photo January 31, 2018 (credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE/ILLUSTRATION)

In the experiments conducted by the researchers, it was observed that consuming a shake containing bananas and berries resulted in an approximately 84% lower absorption of flavonoids than a shake containing only berries. Javier Ottaviani, the study's author and a researcher in the Department of Nutrition at the University of California, Davis, expressed his surprise at these findings.

He said the research team was amazed to discover that even adding a single banana could significantly decrease the levels of flavonoids in the shake and the subsequent absorption by the body. This demonstrates how food preparation and different combinations can impact the absorption of various nutritional compounds, potentially diminishing their effectiveness.

However, Ottaviani emphasized that bananas remain one of the healthiest fruits available, and it is still advisable to include them in your diet and smoothies. Nevertheless, he recommends avoiding the specific banana-berry combination examined in the study.

What makes bananas good for you?

As you may already know, bananas are rich in potassium and offer a host of other nutrients, including vitamins C and B6, dietary fiber, antioxidants, magnesium, and niacin. Numerous studies have suggested that regular consumption of bananas may contribute to balanced blood sugar levels, support digestive health, aid in weight management, and promote heart and kidney health.

Regarding flavonoids, it's essential to note that even if you're not particularly fond of berries, many other foods provide a substantial amount of these vital compounds. This list includes items such as lettuce, tomatoes, onions, kale, apples, and grapes, as well as wine and dark chocolate. While it remains unclear which other combinations may reduce the absorption of these essential substances, it's evident that incorporating these foods, along with various fruits, vegetables, and legumes, can help ensure your body receives the necessary components for maintaining health.

In any case, there's no denying that smoothies and fruit juices offer a delightful and convenient means of including fruits and vegetables in your diet. However, it's essential to be mindful of the high sugar content in these beverages. Experts recommend prioritizing whole fruits and vegetables whenever possible and not relying solely on drinks to meet your daily nutritional requirements.