Easy homemade pizza dough recipe with just two ingredients

Running out of dinner ideas? Tired of the same old omelets and toast? Need a hassle-free meal for a group of hungry kids?
Look no further - we've got you covered with a simple, tasty, and nutritious pizza dough recipe that requires minimal effort and just two ingredients.
All this, without compromising on flavor.
Ingredients:
- 2 and a half cups of self-rising flour
- 300 grams of yogurt
Preparation:
- In a bowl, combine the self-rising flour and yogurt. Mix with a spoon.
- Transfer the dough onto a floured surface and knead it with your hands until it forms a smooth dough.
- Roll out the dough into a pizza shape or any desired shape using a rolling pin.
- Spread your favorite pizza sauce over the dough and sprinkle with your preferred choice of cheeses.
- Preheat your oven to 200 degrees Celsius.
- Place the pizza in the oven and bake until golden and bubbly.
- Remove from the oven and serve. Enjoy a delicious homemade pizza with minimal effort.
So, the next time you need a quick and easy meal that will please everyone, try this homemade pizza dough recipe.
With just two ingredients and a few simple steps, you can enjoy a tasty pizza without spending hours in the kitchen. Bon appétit!