Easy homemade pizza dough recipe with just two ingredients

Running out of dinner ideas? Tired of the same old omelets and toast? Need a hassle-free meal for a group of hungry kids?

Look no further - we've got you covered with a simple, tasty, and nutritious pizza dough recipe that requires minimal effort and just two ingredients.

All this, without compromising on flavor.

Ingredients:

2 and a half cups of self-rising flour

300 grams of yogurt

Preparation:

In a bowl, combine the self-rising flour and yogurt. Mix with a spoon. Transfer the dough onto a floured surface and knead it with your hands until it forms a smooth dough. Roll out the dough into a pizza shape or any desired shape using a rolling pin. Spread your favorite pizza sauce over the dough and sprinkle with your preferred choice of cheeses. Preheat your oven to 200 degrees Celsius. Place the pizza in the oven and bake until golden and bubbly. Remove from the oven and serve. Enjoy a delicious homemade pizza with minimal effort.

So, the next time you need a quick and easy meal that will please everyone, try this homemade pizza dough recipe.

With just two ingredients and a few simple steps, you can enjoy a tasty pizza without spending hours in the kitchen. Bon appétit!