Super Mizrachi: Good Asian food, atmosphere in Jerusalem - review

Since the war started, I haven’t felt like going to restaurants or writing restaurant reviews.

With two sons serving in combat roles and myself covering the war as a journalist, I felt as if restaurants were a frivolous luxury that took more energy than I had.

But supporting Israeli businesses and especially a restaurant that opened during the war, is also important. So when I was offered a chance to review Super Mizrach and one of my sons was home for a short break, I decided to go for it.

A new restaurant that opened amid Israel-Hamas war

First of all, if you find yourself at an Asian grocery store instead of a restaurant, you’re in the right place. I don’t want to give away the secret, but it’s fun.

As soon as I walked in with my husband Cliff and my foodie soldier son Netanel, I knew I was in for a treat. Even on a cold and rainy night, the restaurant, which has three separate dining areas, was warm and full of customers, and just felt like a good place to be. That is impressive, considering it opened only a month ago. Super Mizrachi (credit: ASSAF KERALA)

“I wasn’t called for miluim, and this is what I know how to do,” manager Guy Ben Amo told me. “We give people two hours of an escape with no news and just a chance to eat and drink.”

There is a large bar in the center of one of the dining rooms, with seats around it from where you can watch the bartenders do their thing. Ben Amo asked us about our preferences in drinks and brought us each a special cocktail (NIS 56 – 62). Mine was slightly sweet, and had rum and pineapple, the foodie son (who has also worked as a bartender) had one that he described as “sweet and savory” and my husband had one that had coconut and sesame oil on top. All unique and really delicious. Advertisement

I asked Ben Amo to choose a menu for us from the extensive Asian menu available. And I made the same mistake that I’ve made in the past. I assumed that the large array of appetizers was the meal, and I was simply too full to even taste several of the main courses.

Overall, the portions are a nice size and the prices, while certainly not cheap, are good value for money. We started with two salads, the Sum Tam (NIS 54) with papaya, cherry tomatoes, and other good stuff, and the Nom Ple with pomelo, mint, basil, and coriander, topped with raw fish. Both were large enough to share among three people.

We tried several of the raw fish dishes that for me, were the star of the show. There was the Nakamura Double Salmon (NIS 64) of salmon tartar, green onions, beets, and wasabi, and topped with salmon that had been caramelized with teriyaki sauce. I also loved the Torri Tuna (NIS 74) (served with salmon instead) which was a crispy rice roll topped with salmon tartare, beets, and avocado cream. Just yum.

The chef, one of the three partners, is Oran Ben Majal, previously the chef at Urans sushi in the center of town, which I thought had top-notch sushi.

Another excellent appetizer was the Sea Fish Sashimi (NIS 72) with Kohlrabi Spaghetti (very unusual) and Thai Chimichurri.

As I said, I was too full by this point to eat the main courses. A Pad Thai (NIS 82) was very flavorful but the pieces of chicken were slightly dry. A charcoal fish with red curry (NIS 112) was good, but the noodles were too spicy for me.

I had to leave to get back to work before dessert, but my husband and son said their desserts were outstanding.

As often happens, it was Netanel, 22, who had the last word.

“You know Mom, this is a perfect place for a date,” he said. “The music is chill, the vibe is cool, and the food is perfect for sharing. I’ll have to remember this place.”

Ah, to be young again.