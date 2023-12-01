Israel-Hamas war creates shortage of snacks, frozen pizza

For nearly two months now, the popular "Pizza Ma'adanot" brand has been conspicuously absent from supermarket shelves. As the best-selling frozen pizza brand in Israel with a 62% market share, its absence has been keenly felt.

Numerous inquiries at the cash desk of the nearest supermarket branch only yielded the response, "We ordered it, but it didn't arrive."

It seems that other products at the Tnuva factory in Gan Yavne, where "Pizza Ma'adanot" is manufactured, are still being produced. The reason behind the shortage lies in the ammonia tanks used to quickly freeze the pizzas, which pose a safety risk to workers. Consequently, production on that specific line was halted, as authorities were unwilling to evacuate the tanks.

Tnuva acknowledges that there were indeed limitations related to the ammonia at the factory. However, since the issue has been addressed and the tanks removed, the production line is set to resume operation this week, and the pizzas will gradually make their way back to the shelves.

"Pizza Ma'adanot" is not the only brand suffering from shortages

Other beloved brands like the many flavors of Bisli and Osem-Nestle's teddy bear snacks are also difficult to find. Bisli, in particular, ranks as the third best-selling snack after Bamba and potato chips, making its absence noticeable, especially for families with children.

Both snacks are manufactured at a large factory in Sderot, which also produces soup almonds, ketchup, and sauces, employing 500 people on a regular basis. At the start of the war, the factory shut down for three days, and ever since, it has been operating at reduced capacity due to the evacuation of workers from Sderot. In recent weeks, however, the workforce has almost returned to normal, thanks to Osem's staff being mobilized to provide assistance in Sderot.

As demand for Bisli and teddy bear snacks remains high, their shortage became evident immediately when the war broke out. Less popular products remained in stock. To support the workers, Osem has rented apartments in safer areas near the city and ensures their transportation back and forth to Sderot. The production of these brands is now being prioritized, and efforts are being made to address the gaps in supply.