Rachel Edri from Ofakim reveals her counterterrorist cookie recipe

Rachel Edri, the woman who became famous in Israel after using food to distract Hamas terrorists holding her and her husband hostage in their home in Ofakim on October 7, revealed her secret cookie recipe on her new Instagram and TikTok accounts on Sunday.

"Friends, for two and a half months, you've been driving me crazy for the recipe for the cookies I baked for the monsters, so I'm saying to you once and for all, I made them date cookies, chocolate chip cookies, Moroccan machine cookies that choke you, from Yom Kippur that I expected [Hamas] to choke on but they had Force 17," said Edri in an apparent reference to the force that guarded PLO head Yasser Arafat.

Edri provided the recipe for her chocolate chip cookies in the video as follows:

- A packet of baking powder- Half a cup of brown sugar- A tablespoon of white sugar- Two cups of flour- Two eggs- 150 grams of softened butter

Place all the ingredients in a bowl and mix. Make small circles of dough, flatten them, and place them on a pan. Bake in an oven preheated to 170C.

"I wrapped them around my little finger, those nasty monsters," said Edri as she made the disks of dough. "There's no one like our police officers, our soldiers, they're the best of heroes."

When the cookies came out of the oven, Edri noted that she was diabetic and bakes the cookies but didn't eat them.

How Rachel Edri distracted Hamas terrorists

Edri and her husband were held hostage in their home in Ofakim by Hamas terrorists for hours on October 7. Edri joked with the terrorists and provided them with snacks in an attempt to distract them. The terrorists repeatedly threatened to kill her and her husband and told her that they wanted to be "martyrs."

After hours in captivity, police stormed into the home and killed all five terrorists, rescuing the couple.