Hasulam: A family-run dairy restaurant in Pardes Hanna - review

Hasulam, a dairy restaurant in the still rustic area of Pardess Hanna/Karkur, is very much a family affair.

Lior Dahan, the paterfamilias, is chef, and two sons, Amnon and Shaked, wait at tables. Mother, Doron Dahan, is not physically there, but her artwork – sculptures and paintings – adorn the bright open space of the restaurant.

And daughter Alma, who is doing her army service right now, is present in the shape of a delicious dessert, dubbed Cake Alma.

We arrived there one early evening to determine why Hasulam is such a popular restaurant among the locals.

What makes Hasulam so beloved?

It’s situated in an old converted house, typical of the construction in that part of Israel. The family acquired it, put in some tables and chairs, an old garden bench, and created a welcoming atmosphere, greatly enhanced by the very friendly staff members, who explain the more obscure items on the menu with infinite patience. Hasulam (credit: ALEX DEUTSCH)

We were impressed by how original the menu is. For example, the starters offer items you won’t easily find in other restaurants. I chose the leek confit (NIS 42), and my companion the grilled Camembert (NIS 46).

The presentation could not be faulted, nor, for that matter, the taste. My dish consisted of the green part of the leek cooked in a lemony sauce and folded into neat parcels. The warm leeks were topped with grated Parmesan – the real thing, not a supermarket imitation. Delicious!

My companion received a toasted pita filled with melted cheese and topped with a mound of caramelized onions, with balsamic reduction as sauce. It was an imaginative dish, with a good combination of different, strong flavors but all working together.

For a main course, my companion chose the fresh baked salmon with polenta and mushrooms (NIS 106), while my choice was the toasted brioche with home-cured salmon and béchamel sauce (NIS 52).

The salmon was fairly standard, although the creamy polenta was not something we eat often (or ever), so it added interest.

My dish was really special – the toasted brioche faintly sweet and very soft. The dish had a fried egg on top and home-cured salmon on the side. I prefer smoked salmon, but this was acceptable.

We shared a piece of Alma cake for dessert. It was a carrot cheese cake and gave off an aura of being healthy, as it was not too sweet.

I even managed to enjoy a good cappuccino, as this was still too early to keep me up at night.

We left Hasulam having enjoyed a very original and satisfying meal.

Hasulam

30 Hameyasdim Street

Pardess-Hanna, Karkur

Tel: (04) 627-5207

Open: Sun.-Thurs., 8 a.m.-10 p.m.; Fri., 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Kashrut – Local rabbinate

Wheelchair friendly

The writer was a guest of the restaurant.