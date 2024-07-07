Zalman’s hot dogs: bringing a taste of America to Israel

When Moshe Zalman and his wife, Miriam Golda, retired and made aliyah in 2011, they never imagined they would open Zalman’s, serving authentic American hot dogs across Israel.

The couple decided to move from their home in Chicago to be close to their children, who had already made aliyah. Zalman sold his metal recycling business, and within six months the couple landed on Israeli soil. Soon after arriving, they discovered one thing they greatly missed from their American lives: a good kosher hot dog.

Seeing a gap in the market, Zalman and his wife began discussing the possibility of filling it. In 2020, they opened the first Zalman’s restaurant, bringing the foodstuff – as American as apple pie, conjuring up cookouts and baseball – to Israel.

The kosher eatery was an instant success. Customers began posting about it online, and soon enough everyone wanted to try a signature Zalman’s hot dog. Additionally, press surrounding it created a buzz and established Zalman’s as a “must-visit fast food destination,” Zalman told In Jerusalem.

They opened the second location a year later in Malha Mall. Operating through takeout orders and delivery because of the pandemic, Zalman’s still saw steady and rapid growth. THE MENU includes meat panini, schnitzel sandwiches, fried chicken wings, French fries, onion rings, and, of course, hot dogs. (credit: Courtesy Zalman’s)

“We were the new guys on the block. We created a different concept, and I think it was unique to Jerusalem,” Zalman said.

Now – five years after its founding – Zalman’s has expanded to 10 locations in Israel and one in Chicago.

The business, the bites

In preparing to open the first Zalman’s, the couple worked with a chef to develop a recipe for an authentic American hot dog made with Israeli ingredients. Through a lot of trial and error, they managed to perfect their secret hot dog recipe.

According to Zalman, their hot dog recipe contains fewer nitrates and preservatives, creating a healthier option for their customers.

“Each bite is packed with flavor and free from unnecessary additives,” he said.

Aside from their signature item, Zalman’s menu includes such fast food staples as schnitzel sandwiches, meat paninis, fried chicken wings, French fries, and onion rings.

In addition to their storefront locations, Zalman’s also offers catering services for both private and corporate events.

Impacts of war

As with many businesses in Israel, Zalman’s has been significantly affected by the Israel-Hamas war, resulting in fewer customers than usual. The biggest effect, however, has been the decline in American tourists visiting the country.

Zalman explained that a substantial portion of their clientele typically consists of American yeshiva and seminary students or tourists seeking a taste of home. With fewer coming, the schnitzel sandwich and meat panini are outselling the signature hot dog, as these options tend to be more appealing to local Israelis.

Currently, the restaurant’s clientele is 75% Israeli and 25% American, Zalman added. To cater to the growing number of Israeli customers who are less interested in hot dogs, Zalman plans to expand the menu and add hamburgers.

“Hamburgers are something that will be on the menu very, very shortly,” he said.

Inside Zalman’s

Upon entering Zalman’s, patrons are greeted with a vibrant and inviting atmosphere.

“The carefully curated design, color scheme, and overall vibe create an experience that goes beyond simply satisfying hunger,” Zalman explained.

He added that customers raved about Zalman’s clean environment and the overall funky ambiance that the storefronts have, offering an “unforgettable experience.”

Looking to the future

According to Zalman, they are constantly looking to expand and continuously add more franchise locations.

The key to expanding, though, is to do it in a slow and methodical way, where everything remains controlled, he explained.

“Look out, McDonald’s. Here we come!” Zalman joked. ■