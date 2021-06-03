The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Food & Recipes

HaRoeh Bacafe: Rustic dining in a beautiful setting

Perusing the English menu (which as far as I could see was devoid of English-language howlers, rare in Israel), I decided to let my hair down and order a cocktail (NIS 25).

By GLORIA DEUTSCH  
JUNE 3, 2021 17:47
HaRoeh Bacafe (photo credit: ALEX DEUTCH)
HaRoeh Bacafe
(photo credit: ALEX DEUTCH)
For a pleasant dining experience, three elements are essential: good food (obviously, duh!) a beautiful setting and top-notch service.
The restaurant at Kfar Haroeh ticks all the boxes. The bucolic surroundings of the luxuriant gardens of the moshav provide the setting; the young and enthusiastic waitstaff plus a hands-on manager ensure the service is good; and, as to the food, it proved to be a gourmet meal with original dishes, perfectly prepared and presented.
A jug of iced water and two glasses appeared as soon as we sat down. Perusing the English menu (which as far as I could see was devoid of English-language howlers, rare in Israel), I decided to let my hair down and order a cocktail (NIS 25).
The Frisbee, a variation of the screwdriver, was a vodka and fruit concoction, bright orange in color and with a satisfying kick. My companion’s liquid refreshment was a glass of Cabernet Sauvignon (NIS 25).
For starters my partner chose the labaneh with a garnish of cherry tomatoes. The yogurt, cheesy mix was a great example of the genre, mild, very fresh and creamy (NIS 36).
My choice was artichoke confit and red pepper dips with crusty garlic bread. The dips were certainly original – the artichoke was a kind of pâté with the subtle flavor of the vegetable instantly recognizable. The other dip was spicy and dominated by the flavor of the red pepper with a faint chili edge to it. The combination of these two strong flavors with the garlic bread was exceptional (NIS 28).
For his main course my dining companion chose whole baked sea bream perched on a bed of tossed vegetables. Perfectly cooked to the right texture, every edible piece of fish was picked from the bones with surgical precision, a sight to behold. One could say of this sea bream, like Shakespeare’s Thane of Cawdor, that “nothing in his life became him like the leaving of it” (NIS 102).
I chose the mushroom lasagna, a notable comfort food, with layers of pasta, a rich mushroom sauce and melted cheese topping. Heaven! (NIS 59).
A small side salad accompanied each main course, filled with the usual suspects, in a mild vinaigrette.
We were going to share a dessert until I spotted the crème brûlée and decided I wanted it all to myself. And, indeed, it did not disappoint – a rich creamy custard topped with crispy burnt sugar, one of the best I have ever had (NIS 38).
Alex settled for a huge Danish pastry (NIS 21), and enjoyed this with a postprandial cappuccino (NIS 14).
The whole evening was a delight, and we definitely plan to revisit Haroeh Bacafe. Very soon.
HaRoeh Bacafe
Emek Hefer Rabbinate
Route 4, between Netanya and Hadera
Tel. (04) 625-1451
Open: Sun.-Thurs., 8 a.m.-11 p.m.; Fri., 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat. night – one hour after Shabbat till 11:30 p.m.

The writer was a guest of the restaurant.


Tags food in israel israel restaurant israeli wine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Government move to help Bedouins is imperative - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Robert Wexler

How can the US help improve the lives of Israelis, Palestinians? - opinion

 By ROBERT WEXLER
Emily Schrader

Jews, Israel under attack in the online intifada - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

Here's how America can actually support Israel’s Iron Dome - opinion

 By VICTORIA COATES
Susan Hattis Rolef

Bennett not bothered by Netanyahu's threats - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Israel's operation against Hamas was the world's first AI war

An IDF tank takes part in military drills as part of the “Tnufa” multi-year plan.
2

Bennett to announce forming gov't coalition with Lapid

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chats with Naftali Bennett in the Knesset
3

IDF: Nasrallah tried to threaten Israel, looked weak and sick instead

Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
4

10 serious COVID patients given Israeli drug, leave hospital in one day

A laboratory image shows a healthy lung, a sick lung and lung treated with MesenCure.
5

Hamas's Sinwar: We have 500 km of tunnels in Gaza, only 5% were damaged

Yahya Sinwar arrives at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza on October 18, 2011, after being released by Israel as part of a prisoner swap for kidnapped soldier Gilad Schalit

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by