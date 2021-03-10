The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Holy Bagel to the rescue

The bagels come in a variety of forms – poppy seed, sesame, whole meal, and are as good and fresh as one might expect. Little packets of butter are provided, too.

By GLORIA DEUTSCH  
MARCH 10, 2021 10:31
Holy Bagel (photo credit: Courtesy)
Holy Bagel
(photo credit: Courtesy)
We didn’t want my dining companion’s big birthday to go unnoticed, corona or no corona. So the answer, I gratefully discovered, was to turn to Holy Bagel, a company with several branches around the country, including one in Netanya.
It supplies platters of food, beautifully presented, with bagels of all flavors and a variety of salads. You pick your menu from the site and they deliver on the day – very straightforward and idiot-proof.
The platters are as beautiful in real life as in the promised pictures. I chose the smoked salmon with cucumber and lemon slices (NIS 220); the dips platter, which contained five dips – tuna salad, egg salad and three kinds of cream cheese – and came with multicolored peppers for dipping (NIS 250); a selection of baby quiches (NIS 6 apiece); quinoa salad (and a vegan pizza from the supermarket) for my vegan son; and finally a Greek salad with tomatoes, feta and black olives (NIS 38).
I also added a side of salmon, which is simplicity itself to bake in the oven, just in case there wasn’t enough food for the 20-plus guests, including three strapping grandsons pre- and post-army, who seem to require vast amounts of food.
The bagels come in a variety of forms – poppy seed, sesame, whole meal, and are as good and fresh as one might expect. Little packets of butter are provided, too.
But where the food gets really creative is in the platters, which grace the dining table. The smoked salmon is good quality, and there is a large amount of the luxury stuff on the platter, garnished with cucumber and lemon slices.
The dips platter is also a winner. For dipping there were rounds of thinly sliced peppers in every color.
The only dish I needed to heat up was the selection of individual quiches, which provided a very tasty morsel. No more than a bite or two for each one, the short crust pastry was light and crispy, the fillings all excellent. These included cheese, sweet potato and mushroom, and vanished from the table at great speed.
For the salad I picked the Greek one, a huge bowl filled with lettuce, cut up tomatoes, cubes of feta cheese and black olives. This came with a glass jar of separate dressing to be added just before serving.
The quinoa salad was also very good, dressed with a slightly sweet vinaigrette, with cranberries and herbs mingling with the healthy grain. This was appreciated by vegans and non-vegans alike.
We provided our own dessert, cakes and chocolate éclairs, which are among my husband’s favorite nosh. We played games, sang, presented a variety of original gifts. It was an unforgettable evening for the Deutsch dynasty.
Holy Bagel
1 Krause Street, Netanya
Website: https://www.holybagel.com/home-eng
Tel: (09) 955-9945
Sunday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.


